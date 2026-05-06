American titanium bike brand Lynskey files for bankruptcy protection; frames offered at significant discount

After two decades in business, American titanium cycling brand Lynskey Performance Products has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents filed on April 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The Tennessee-based manufacturer, long known for its handcrafted titanium bikes, continues to operate during the proceedings, even as heavily discounted framesets appear across its website.

In the U.S., a Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to continue operating while it restructures its debts and attempts to stabilise the business under court supervision, rather than immediately shutting down or liquidating its assets.

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According to the court filings, Lynskey attributed its financial distress to higher manufacturing costs and operating expenses, reduced cash flow and fulfilment issues.

Court documents show the Chattanooga-based company reported liabilities estimated between $1 million and $10 million. The same filings list assets in the range of $0 to $50,000, while a separate filing indicates the company held roughly $59,000 in cash on hand as of the petition date, and employs 31 full-time workers. More than 200 creditors are listed in the case, including major cycling component companies such as FSA and SRAM.

The Lynskey family has been synonymous with American titanium framebuilding since the 1980s, when family members helped launch Litespeed in Chattanooga before later founding Lynskey Performance Products in 2006. This year marks the company’s 20th anniversary under the Lynskey name.

Over the past two decades, Lynskey made a name for itself for producing handcrafted titanium road, gravel and mountain bike frames in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a focus on relatively attainable prices. The brand developed a loyal following among enthusiasts for its smooth ride quality, durability, and distinctive tube shaping, particularly the twisted titanium tubing seen on the Helix frames, which we reviewed here. Lynskey also stood out for its direct-to-consumer model, which helped bring U.S.-made titanium within reach for more riders.

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As stated, Lynskey’s website remains active, with notable markdowns on several titanium road and gravel framesets.

Among the more aggressively discounted bikes currently listed are: