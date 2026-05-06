American titanium bike brand Lynskey files for bankruptcy protection; frames offered at significant discount

The Tennessee titanium specialist attributes financial struggles to higher manufacturing and operating costs, low cash flow and fulfilment issues

Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
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The Lynskey Zephyr race-ready gravel bike
(Image credit: Lynskey Performance Products)

After two decades in business, American titanium cycling brand Lynskey Performance Products has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents filed on April 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The Tennessee-based manufacturer, long known for its handcrafted titanium bikes, continues to operate during the proceedings, even as heavily discounted framesets appear across its website.

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The Lynskey family has been synonymous with American titanium framebuilding since the 1980s, when family members helped launch Litespeed in Chattanooga before later founding Lynskey Performance Products in 2006. This year marks the company’s 20th anniversary under the Lynskey name.

As stated, Lynskey’s website remains active, with notable markdowns on several titanium road and gravel framesets.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.

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