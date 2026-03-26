Wolf Tooth’s new MKØ range is what happens when bike engineers are let off the leash

What happens when you take away the usual constraints of cost, scale and production efficiency, and let engineers focus purely on making something?

If you’re Wolf Tooth, the answer is MKØ.

The new collection from the Minnesota-based component manufacturer is, on the face of it, a premium lineup of upgraded finishing kit: pedals, bottom brackets, seatpost clamps, headsets and lockrings, all defined by intricate machining, premium materials and a beautiful new Shadow Gray colourway.

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But MKØ is more than just a shinier version of parts Wolf Tooth already makes. It is a brand taking its engineering-first ethos and pushing it into a far less commercially sensible place. A place where cost, production efficiency and manufacturing scale were allowed to take a back seat to experimentation and refinement.

Wolf Tooth describes MKØ (pronounced “Mark Zero”) as a "passion project," something that sits "somewhere between product tier and sub-brand."

"It’s really a showcase of our design and engineering capabilities."

When the usual constraints disappear

(Image credit: Wolf Tooth)

For most component manufacturers, product development is defined by compromise. The best products are those that balance performance with manufacturing efficiency and realistic pricing.

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The MKØ collection was developed with a different set of rules.

"This is the first time we’ve developed products with almost no constraints around our costs, including engineering time, number of iterations in the development process, and manufacturing cost," Wolf Tooth co-founder Brendan Moore told Cycling Weekly.

"That is about the most fun set of parameters an engineer can design under."

That freedom is what separates MKØ from the many limited-edition products the bike industry loves to roll out.

"Many brands attempt to create halo products,” Moore says, "but we think most of those fall short because they are merely cosmetically altered versions of an ordinary product. The MKØ line is different. Every product is engineered from the ground up for the best possible performance while using the best possible aesthetics."

This meant spending more time machining each part "to remove every last gram of material" while also refining its appearance, and experimenting with materials and finishes, including titanium, ceramic bearings and coatings such as DLC and PVD.

Different rules exist when you only need to make 50 of something instead of 500.

Wolf Tooth says MKØ was born from the idea that "different rules exist when you only need to make 50 of something instead of 500."

At lower volumes, brands can afford to chase details that would normally be too expensive, too time-consuming or too fiddly to justify. For Wolf Tooth, that meant pushing products much closer to their performance limits.

"Small-batch manufacturing allows us to take the product to the very edge of what is possible with the best materials available by iterating to and over that edge to find that edge," Moore said.

But, Moore stressed, these parts are by no means fragile showpiece items. They're made to be ridden, and ridden hard.

"We don’t want this comment to come off sounding like they’re delicate either," Moore said. "When we say the edge, we are talking about the point where we still have the same reliability and durability of all our other great components."

When asked if any prototypes and experiments failed to make the final cut, Moore’s answer was blunt: "Yes, many."

Some failed Wolf Tooth’s internal testing. Others worked mechanically, but did not meet the desired visual standard.

That says a lot about what MKØ is trying to be: not simply lightweight, and not simply beautiful, but both.

"I would say that the development process pushed us into the uncomfortable zone," Moore admitted. "Which I guess is a playground for really great engineering. You can 100% expect more MKØ product development where we think there is opportunity and potential."

In for review: MKØ Gravel Race Pedal

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

If one product best captures the MKØ philosophy, it is probably the DEL Gravel Race Clipless Pedal.

The standard version is already one of the lightest SPD pedals on the market, but the MKØ treatment takes it several steps further. The pedal gets a titanium axle, more extensive machining and the collection’s signature finish, bringing the claimed weight down to 174g per pair, compared to 217g for the stainless-steel standard version.

That number became a milestone moment during development.

"For us, the most bike nerd moment was the final weight of the MKØ DEL gravel clipless pedal,” Moore said. “So much lighter than any other full-featured clipless pedal."

And after receiving a set in for review, it is easy to see why Wolf Tooth is so proud of them. They are, in one word, beautiful.

The machining is intricate, the Shadow Gray finish gives them a premium feel, and they are wickedly light and thin — just under 15mm thick. And, like the existing DEL pedals, these also feature a user-adjustable Q factor; a large platform for power transfer and stability; and replaceable parts for easy serviceability.

The pedals are one-sided, in line with the latest trend in gravel race pedals, and while that does mean a bit of a learning curve for riders coming from a traditional two-sided pedal, they have proven pleasantly easy to live with after only a few rides.

In fact, the low weight seems to help. Because the platform has less tendency to swing and settle upside down, it is often easier than expected for your foot to blindly find the clip.

These are for riders looking for the lightest and most beautifully engineered products to pair with a race or custom build. And while spendy at $364.95, they're in line with LOOK's latest offering and significantly lighter — 174g vs. 243g.



We'll publish a full review once we've had more rides on them.

More than ‘bike jewellery’

(Image credit: Wolf Tooth)

The rest of the collection follows a similar pattern. The MKØ BSA Bottom Bracket with a 24mm spindle uses ceramic bearings and extra machining to bring the claimed weight down to 77g, compared to 83g for the standard version. The Centerlock Rotor Lockrings are claimed to be 35% lighter than their non-MKØ equivalents. There are also XC clipless pedals, seatpost clamps and headsets, and more products expected in the coming months.

Not every gain here is dramatic. Some are obvious and measurable, others more incremental.

"The gains of products go from big gains like the pedal weights, to more marginal gains like the lock rings," Moore says. "But if you want the best of the best, you start looking for more marginal gains."

And that is perhaps a good framing of the collection as a whole. MKØ looks great but it's not about bike jewellery, it's about serious performance.

“‘Bike jewellery’ can have the connotation of being just aesthetically pleasing but not highly functional,” Moore says. "Every MKØ product has to stand on its own from a performance perspective."

Additionally, Moore revealed that MKØ may also shape how Wolf Tooth develops products in future.

"We have some future products/projects planned that will now start as MKØ level and then at non-MKØ we learn how to reduce costs. This was not an option we had in the past," he says. "It may allow us to launch some components sooner."