Gravel riding may have started as cycling’s ultimate do-it-all and ride-what-you-brung discipline, but it’s quickly becoming a world of specialisation. Today’s spectrum stretches from professional racing to multi-day bikepacking adventures, and LOOK Cycle clearly sees the need for a pedal collection that reflects that diversity.

"While the industry has traditionally adapted cross-country (XC) mountain bike pedals for gravel use, LOOK is now moving away from this 'one-size-fits-all' standard. Developed to complement modern frame geometries, the new lineup offers three distinct technical solutions tailored to the specific demands of gravel riding rather than relying on existing off-road designs," the French brand states.

The multi-tiered range of gravel-focused pedals introduces a new competitively lightweight X-One-G race pedal and an adventure-ready X-Venture series, while carrying over the well-liked X-Track pedal. LOOK now positions the X-Track pedals as the "ultimate universal solution," thanks to its dual-sided SPD-compatible system, which, according to the brand, is a "go-to for the 90% of riders."



Let's have a look at what's on offer for the remaining 10 per cent of riders.

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(Image credit: LOOK Cycle)

New Additions:

X-One-G: the race-focused gravel pedal

At the performance end of the spectrum sits the X-One-G, a gravel racing pedal designed to blend road-like efficiency with the practicality of an SPD system.

Unlike traditional MTB pedals, the X-One-G features a single-sided SPD mechanism paired with a large, 650 mm² platform, meant to echo the feel of a road pedal while maintaining the walkable cleat and predictable release riders expect off-road.

Gravel pro Russell Finsterwald has been riding the pedals and says the design bridges a long-standing gap.

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“The one-sided SPD gives me the light, road-pedal feel I want, with the easy release of an MTB pedal," he says. "The platform is noticeably stiff and supportive, which is something I’ve been craving in a true gravel-specific pedal."

Thanks to its one-sided approach and choice of materials, the pedal sheds at least 50g more than standard options. The X-One-G model comes in two options:

X-One-GTI: The brand's flagship race pedal featuring a 53 mm titanium axle and platform, and a low weight of 120g per pedal.

X-One-G Max: A less expensive option made from a machined aluminium body and chromoly axle. Weight: 145g per pedal.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

X-Venture: Clipless and flat pedal combo, built for adventure riding

For riders more interested in exploration and bikepacking, LOOK is introducing the X-Venture model, which replaces the brand’s former trekking/touring category.

The new combination pedals feature an SPD system on one side and a flat platform on the other. They sport a slimmer profile than previous designs to better match modern adventure bikes, while retaining the stability and grip required for long days in the saddle and frequent hike-a-bike sections.

There are, again, two models are available:

X-Venture+: These feature a 77mm wide platform, an aluminium body and moulded traction pins for added grip when riding unclipped. Weight: 190g.

X-Venture: These feature a wider 84mm platform, a composite body, and a slightly heavier weight of 200g per pedal.

(Image credit: LOOK Cycle)

Price & Availability

The collection is available globally from Look retailers starting March 2026.

X-One-GTI: £275 / $365 USD / €299.00

X-One-G Max: £165 / $225 USD / €179.00

X-Venture+: £75 / $99 USD / €74.90

X-Venture: £45 / $60 USD / From €49.90

First ride: LOOK X-One-G gravel pedals

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

LOOK's X-One-GTI sport a minimalist design akin to boutique gravel pedals like the Wolftooth DEL Gravel Race pedals. It also manages to shed quite a few grams compared to, say, Shimano's top-tier XTR pedals. On my scale, the pair came in at 243g, versus 310grams for the Shimano XTRs. Admittedly, the comparison isn’t entirely fair given the LOOK’s single-sided design and premium price. For a single-sided comparison, those aforementioned DEL pedals are both lighter (216g for the pair) and less expensive ($219.95 vs. $365 USD).

The pedals thread into the crank using a 6mm Allen key, which might seem like a small detail but is actually a very welcome one. The 6mm Allen key can be found on most multi-tools, whereas the 8mm Allen key, commonly used on other pedals, often requires an attachment piece.

Once on the bike, the large, supportive platform is tangible. Even though the pedal is still relatively compact, the contact area provides a pleasantly stiff and stable feel underfoot. When pushing harder efforts on rough gravel, the pedal feels secure and efficient. It delivers something closer to the planted feel of a road pedal than the slightly floaty sensation you sometimes get with smaller SPD platforms.

If you're coming from a standard dual-sided pedal, clipping in may require a short adjustment period. You'll often find the clip-in mechanism hanging upside down, which makes blind engagement less instinctive. After a few rides of looking at your feet, however, the motion becomes more natural. Still, these aren't the type of pedals one would use in a cyclocross race or any event where frequent mounting and dismounting is required.

And once clipped, the connection feels solid. My one ride on these pedals took place in very muddy conditions, and the pedals' open structure did a good job shedding mud.