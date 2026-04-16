Russell Finsterwald's Waffle-winning Look G85 Cezal gravel bike can now be yours

Can a gravel bike really be a true all-rounder? Can it meet the demands of both the racer and the bikepacker and still be fun for those who just like to ride the trails with some road thrown in for fun? Look are banking on it, with the release of the carbon G85 Cezal.

The French marque described the bike as “fast and versatile…bridging the gap between amateur racing and long-distance adventure”. If your geography is good, you’ll know that the Cézallier region in France is home to an unspoiled and rugged landscape. Naming a gravel bike after such a region suggests versatility, and Look references both country roads and technical singletrack in its marketing efforts, before designating the G85 Cezal as a bike “built for any journey”.

Broad strokes, indeed. So how have Look sought to achieve a ‘do-it-all’ nature without compromising the bike’s performance at either end of the scale?

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Not all Waffle

There’s already some proof that it’s managed this balancing act, with Russell Finsterwald and his G85 Cezal winning the respected US Belgian Waffle Race earlier this year.

“It checks all the boxes of a modern gravel bike: generous tire clearance, geo-corrected to accommodate a suspension fork and a racy platform,” says the US privateer. “What stood out most to me is the balance of handling and comfort. LOOK has managed to keep the bike lively while significantly improving stability, thanks in part to the slacker head angle.”

The tyre clearance that Finsterwald references supports tyres as wide as 50mm in the rear and 57mm up front. It means the Cezal is equipped to handle the deepening trend for voluminous rubber at many of gravel racing’s premier events, while also being a tick in the box for many bikepackers.

(Image credit: Look)

Versatility

Versatility is a reocurring theme across the bike. As you move through the details Look’s desire to create a genuine all-rounder seems less marketing hyperbole and more thoughtful design.

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The geometry sees the aforementioned slacker front end - 70° head tube angle with a 50mm trail - matched to a shorter wheelbase and chainstays. Both the stack and reach can accommodate a range of cockpit options, allowing for a more aggressive racing position or something more comfortable for everyday riding and adventures, while the 74° seat tube angle aims to centre the rider for improved pedaling efficiency.

“With the G85 Cezal, we wanted to move away from the white lines and marginal gains, returning to why we ride in the first place: expression,” says Romain Simon, Bike Product Manager, LOOK Cycle. “We’ve taken the carbon expertise that has dominated the road and given it a rebellious, playful soul.” Those geometry numbers suggest this should be the case.

Flexible setup

The frame also seeks versatility through practicality. It can accept 1x and 2x wireless groupsets and well as 1x mechanical transmissions and accommodate suspension forks with up to 60mm of travel; while the bike comes with a carbon fork as standard, the option for those tackling the most challenging terrain to add some front end suspension should have plenty of appeal. There’s also a downtube storage unit complete with its own internal pouch.

As mentioned the Cezal is designed to work with different bar and stem setups depending on the usage. While the three build options all come with a combination of Look’s LS3 stem and Deda Superzero Gravel bars, there is an option to upgrade to the brand’s Aero Carbon Stem and Bars, turning the bike into a race-ready option.

As for those complete builds, Look are offering the Cezal with a 13-speed SRAM Force AXS XPLR groupset as well as both a Shimano GRX Di2 2x option and GRX 1x mechanical set up. The latter is priced at £3,499 / $4,300, while the range topping Force bike will set you back £6,190 / $7,500. You can also just buy the frameset for £2,300 / $2,750.