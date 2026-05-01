Front suspension, commodious cargo-carrying capacity, and huge tyre clearance headline Factor’s Sarana gravel bike

Factor’s gravel bike range is now three models strong, with each option offering a distinct intention to cover all areas of the gravel cycling discipline: the Ostra Gravel for all-out racing, the do-it-all Aluto, and now, the Sarana, which was designed around carrying capacity and long-distance technical riding. And by long-distance riding, we’re talking ultra events where riders spend days in the saddle, often self-supported in remote, untamed areas.

The Sarana was born out of Factor’s engineering team’s quest to design an ultra-endurance gravel racing bike from a clean slate, uncorrupted by contemporary trends, and focusing on how the rider feels at twenty hours into a race. The project started nearly three years ago when the brand looked at the bikepacking sector and ways it could support endurance athlete Rob Britton, who smashed the 350-mile Unbound XL record last year on a Factor Ostro Gravel bike.

It's no surprise that Britton's meticulous approach to endurance racing was used to blueprint the ethos of the Sarana.

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The Sarana is fast and furiously adept on everything from washboard gravel to technical singletrack (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

There was a lot of back-and-forth over a three-year period starting in 2023, and extensive testing was conducted in British Columbia, Canada. Many revisions followed, with special attention to tyre clearance and various frame shapes, before the engineering team and Rob Britton were happy with the outcome. Together, Factor and Rob looked at how fatigue changes bike handling, how load shifts the centre of gravity, and how efficiency could be sustained over long distances.

According to Factor’s Chief Engineer Graham Shrive, the design process was extensive and detailed. “The original frame had room for 52mm tyres, but that wasn’t enough, so we scrapped it and started again. It was redesigned three times - it was quite a process.”

The Sarana will make its debut at this year’s Traka gravel race, where Factor-sponsored athletes Victor Bosoni, Cynthia Carson, Rob Britton and Anuchi Gago will tackle the rough terrain of Girona. While we currently have a Factor Sarana in for testing and have been riding it for a week already, we will be publishing a comprehensive review in the coming months.

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the bike, including our first-ride impression.

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Metallic Cyan Blue colourway is sophisticated and provides a contrasting backdrop for Factor's wordmark logos (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

A systematic approach to design and performance

According to Factor, the Sarana is “a focused tool for a specific kind of rider, one who treats distance as a race, not an escape.” That means the company had to approach the design process in a completely different way than it did when developing the Ostro Gravel and Aluto platforms. While designed as a system, the Sarana has three distinct yet seamlessly integrated areas that comprise its frame architecture.

While wind-cheating wasn’t the modus operandi of the new bike, the front of the Factor Sarana does feature some aerodynamic shaping, albeit somewhat milder than its gravel bike siblings. The headtube features a truncated aero profile with subtle hourglass sculpting, drawing inspiration from the Monza road bike. The Sarana also comes stock with a collection of purpose-built bike bags that fit within the triangle to help extend the leading edge of the tube shapes.

Leaf-spring system provides an 18% reduction in vibration when compared to current endurance baselines (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The middle area is all about utility and tools. The backbone of the Sarana is the down tube, which has been purposely oversized to add torsional stiffness. It's also been hollowed out to maximise internal storage capacity. This design feature ensures that airflow over the frame is clean and that the centre of gravity is low and balanced.

The rear end focuses on terrain management. Dropped seat stays and an offset seat tube have culminated in a natural leaf-spring system that flexes while maintaining lateral progress, and also allows the fitment of 57mm (2.2-inch) tyres.



Clever directional layup techniques have been implemented, with high-modulus fibres in the bottom bracket and chainstays and intermediate layers positioned to manage fatigue and traction - the result is a claimed 18% reduction in vibration when compared to current endurance baselines.

The stock gearing takes the form of a 44T single ring up front and 10-46T cassette at the rear. There's also a SRAM Force E1 Dub Wide Left Arm Quarq power meter spindle for accurate data tracking (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

It’s a good-looking bike - quintessentially Factor, adopting what can only be described as a form following function approach. The available colour palette is muted, but the graphic design is still enticing enough to draw interest. I like it. Factor has limited the Sarana to two colourways, the metallic Cyan Blue pictured here and Prismatic Gold with pink flecks - both options reflect the natural tones of the outdoors and the various hues experienced when riding from dusk till dawn.

For future-proofing and ensuring the Sarana is ultra-racing-ready, it is compatible with both rigid and 30mm suspension forks. The bike is set up to natively accommodate 160mm brake rotors, but can be flipped to use bigger 180mm discs, both front and rear. It's compatible with one-by-only groupsets and is dropper-post-ready - it comes standard with an external collar clamp with 30.9mm diameter for a greater spread of dropper choices.



The platform was optimised for SRAM XPLR AXS but can also run various one-by Shimano GRX Di2 groupsets (including Shimano GRX RX827 and RX710) - there’s a Di2 exit port above the UDH triangle for semi-wireless configurations. While the Sarana comes stock with a 44T single chainring, it can safely house a maximum chainring size of 52 T, thanks to the asymmetric chainstay arrangement.

The Factor Sarana can be specced with or without front suspension (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Geometry and sizing

Despite the endurance theme, Factor says the Sarana’s geometry numbers were inspired by racing, and not implemented for comfort. This can be seen in the 71.5-degree head angle and 65mm trail figure, which are identical across all frame sizes, as well as the 74-75.3-degree seat tube angle. The reach (398mm) and stack (573mm) point towards an aggressive riding position not dissimilar to the Ostro Gravel, a move Factor explains "allows riders to stay low and efficient without collapsing posture".



The 425mm chainstays and offset seatpost have made space for 57mm tyres, while the 80mm bottom bracket sits slightly lower than most modern gravel bikes but not outrageously so. This tyre width falls squarely between the 52mm max tyre clearance of the newly launched BMC Kaius 01 and 66mm of the Open Wi.De 2.0 adventure bike.

Factor also looked at ensuring the geometry angles remained the same if riders require a suspension fork. The stock axle-to-crown measurement is pegged at 427mm to ensure parity when specced with a 30mm RockShox Rudy XPLR fork with sag.

Five frame sizes are available, spanning 49, 52, 54, 56 and 58cm - one less than the Ostro Gravel and Aluto models.

Our Sarana test bike came fitted with Black Inc 46 carbon wheels shod with Continental RaceKing 2.0 tyres (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Factor Sarana - First ride impressions

To appreciate the Factor Sarana, you need to approach it with an open mind and forget everything you think you know about the gravel genre - it’s not a speed demon, nor does it profess to be, but don’t let its adventure-bent focus deter you. While it’s pretty rapid overall, the bike truly comes alive in a technical off-road setting. At 9.75kg with a RockShox Rudy XPLR fork, it’s not what I’d describe as lightweight, but it doesn’t feel heavy either.



The Sarana blends mountain bike-like trail manners and control with gravel bike speed and aerodynamics - it does have a Factor Lando feel about it, particularly the virtual seat tube angle, and the way it dismisses rough terrain.

I’m a firm believer that most of the trails in and around the UK's Surrey Hills, where I live, can be tackled on a gravel bike, and the Sarana reaffirmed this sentiment. In fact, I’d go as far as to say it nullifies the need for a mountain bike entirely, thanks to the front suspension, long and low reach, and fairly relaxed head angle. As a result, it’s sublimely controlled on technical descents - fire roads and singletrack included - allowing you to flow over terrain as opposed to hang on, rattle your way down and hope for the best. The confidence-boosting handling on the downhills carries over to the flats, where the Sarana delivers, quite easily, the best ride quality and comfort I've experienced from a drop-bar gravel bike to date.

While the Sarana is fully integrated and comes standard with a carbon Black Inc HB04 integrated bar-stem, the front brake hose needs to run externally when optioned with the RockShox Rudy XPLR fork (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The bike holds momentum with ease, conforming to and flowing with the terrain, nullifying most vibration-induced speed loss associated with off-road riding, and maintaining high speeds. Our test bike came fitted with a 44T single chainring, which perhaps holds it back from unlocking even greater top end, but suits the punchy terrain of my local gravel routes quite well. In combination with the 10-46T cassette, there’s ample gearing for most vertical excursions.

I haven't felt over-tyred by the 2.0-inch Continental RaceKing mountain bike rubber. If anything, the grip offsets any weight or rolling resistance penalties. I feel in most gravel settings - races or local rides - there’s more time to be lost on the downhills than climbs, and this width affords the rider assurance to push harder and let the bike do its thing. No overthinking line choices or panic braking here, just pure, unfiltered speed and descending comfort.



How I wish I had this bike for the challenging descents of Gravel Burn...

More testing remains, but I’m confident the Sarana will prove faster on most of my gravel training routes. In fact, I’m keen to see how it fares over some of the longer routes around Surrey Hills that take in sections of tarmac, too. There’s room to safely fit a 52T, so I’m keen to try it with something bigger if there's an opportunity during the test period.

I'm enjoying the Factor Sarana but haven't ridden it enough to formulate a final verdict just yet. More testing remains, but I feel it can be used successfully in most gravel settings, including stage racing and one-day gravel epics, not to mention the ultra-endurance events it was designed to conquer.

The RockShox Rudy XPLR fork provides 30mm of suspension and plays nicely with tyres widths of up to 50mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Pricing and specifications

The Factor Sarana is available in two complete builds (Premium Complete) or as a frameset (Premium Package), with or without suspension.

Premium Complete bikes are specced with either SRAM Red XPLR AXS (£9,399 / $9,599 / €11,499) or Force XPLR AXS (£7,699 / $7,899 / €9,499) groupsets. Both builds get Black Inc 46 carbon wheels, a Black Inc HB04 integrated bar-stem, an FSA SL-K Carbon seatpost, and a Selle Italia SLR saddle. Pricing jumps when specced with a RockShox Rudy XPLR fork - £9,999 / $10,199 / €12,199 (SRAM Red XPLR AXS) and £8,299 / $8,499 / €10,199 (SRAM Force XPLR AXS).

The Premium Package will set you back £4,599 / $4,699 / €5,599 (non-suspension frameset) and £5,199 / $5,299 / €6,399 (suspension frameset)

The Black Inc 46 wheels can also be purchased separately at £1,649 / $1,699 / €2,049 per set.