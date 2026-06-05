Cool bike gear for shallower pockets for a change: New bikes from Ribble that might actually fit you, a brace of shoes from Canyon, in a jam packed tech round-up

While 'value for money' and 'affordable' are subjective terms they continue to be keen points of conversation within the cycling community. If you want to ride and wear the same gear as the pros then your bank balance is likely taking a hit like never before; road bikes that cost five digits are commonplace, while shoes north of £/$500 now exist.

But of course there are alternatives that provide a counterbalance to the eye-wateringly expensive and this roundup features a few in the shape of Ribble's new carbon endurance bikes, Canyon's road and gravel shoes and Lazer's do-it-all helmet.

Ribble Ultra-Road and Allroad Carbon road bikes

The Ultra_road with a limited-edition paint job. (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble’s already extensive range of road bikes has grown a little larger with the addition of the Ultra-Road and the Allroad Carbon. Both bikes seek to blend performance with practicality via carbon construction, plenty of tyre clearance, sensible geometry and few added features.

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The Ultra-Road features what Ribble calls “performance-leaning endurance geometry”. Rather than forcing you into a low and long position that you can’t hold, it is instead designed to allow for a comfortable, sustainable position that will enable a more consistent application of power, and a faster ride as a result.

Ribble's signature stays on the Ultra-Road. (Image credit: Ribble)

In the medium the stack height is 560mm, combined with a reach of 379mm, while in the XL size, designed for riders at least 6’0” tall, this increases to 599mm and 408mm respectively. For comparison, the stack height and reach of Ribble’s dedicated race machine, the Ultra Race, in a size medium are almost a centimetre lower and longer.

Built-in storage. (Image credit: Ribble)

The carbon monocoque frameset which makes a 7.5kg complete build possible, has clearance for up to 38mm wide tyres and features the brand’s signature dropped stays. There’s also internal frame storage on the downtube and an option to run mudguards, should you wish.

The Allroad Carbon. (Image credit: Ribble)

Like the Ultra-Road, the Allroad Carbon sits comfortably in the endurance category. Ribble says it's an evolution of its popular Allroad SL bike, using a premium carbon layup, alongside a re-designed front end that is now more aerodynamic thanks to the tube shapes, new fork design and the introduction of fully integrated cable routing.

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As the name states, this is a bike that when it comes to road surfaces is created to handle the rough and the smooth. With this in mind the it too uses the same dropped stays alongside a round seatpost and clearance for 35mm wide tyres.

The kind of road surface that the Ribble Allroad Carbon is designed for. (Image credit: Ribble)

Both models are offered in a wide range of builds, with the Ultra-Road starting at £2,599 and the Allroad Carbon at £1,799.

Canyon Tempr Road and Off-Road shoes

Off-road (L) and on-road (R). (Image credit: Canyon)

Like the Ribble bikes above Canyon is aiming to balance performance and comfort in the shape of its new Tempr shoes. Offered in both road and off-road models, they include many of the features of the existing Tempr CFR shoes but in a more affordable package.

The Tempr Road. (Image credit: Canyon)

The Tempr Road features an 8K woven carbon composite outsole alongside a seamless synthetic upper, complete with perforations to help your food breath, and knitted tongue. The shoes boast generously proportioned TPU heel and toe pads with the aim of avoiding any café stop mishaps. Combined it makes for a shoe that weighs a claimed 285g in a size 42.

The Tempr Off-Road. (Image credit: Canyon)

The Off-Road model eschews the carbon sole in favour of a glass-fibre nylon construction with a flexible forefoot section that is designed to make it efficient and comfortable both on and off the bike. It’s paired with a rubber outsole and TPU toe cap and mudguard to add some grip and durability. The claimed weight is 335g.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Both models use BOA® Li2 dial with PerformFit wrap construction, are offered in black and white, and retail at €159.95.

Apidura Aero Bolt-On Tube Modules

(Image credit: Apidura)

For a product that’s designed to help a cyclist go faster, there’s no better conformation than winning a prominent race. For Apidura and its new Aero Bolt-On Tube modules they did just that at the recent Unbound gravel race. Twice.

The modules, part of the brand’s Aero system design for gravel racing, were used by Sofia Gomez Villafane in winning Unbound 200 and by Robin Gemperle, who crossed the line first at Unbound XL using the long version.

(Image credit: Apidura)

The Aero Bolt-On top tube modules offer strap-free storage and can be used in conjunction with the Aero Frame Module. The smaller module offers 0.4L of space, while the longer model doubles this.

To help with structural integrity they feature a carbon plate and internal rods, while 5cm of fore-aft adjustment allows for a precise alignment with the bike’s stem to ensure an optimum aerodynamic performance; Apidura says that its sponsored rider Dylan Johnson “found the Aero Bolt-On Top Tube Module saved 4.2 watts when used in isolation and 5.2 watts when used in combination with the Aero Frame Module”.

The Aero Bolt-On Tube Modules retail at £68 / $98 for the 4L model and £92 / $141 for the 8L version.

Lazer Blade Kineticore helmet

(Image credit: Lazer)

If you ride your gravel bike seamlessly from trail to road and back again then it makes sense to be wearing a helmet that can comfortably make the journey with you. The Lazer Blade KinetiCore looks to be such a lid.

(Image credit: Lazer)

Aesthetically it appears to be a pretty streamlined affair, with a generous amount of vents and an overall appearance that is neither overtly road nor off-road. Lazer says the interior features “soft, dense padding”, with the aim of being comfortable throughout a long day in the saddle, while the integrated eyewear dock is there to keep your sunnies safe. There’s also a built-in mount at the rear for Lazer’s universal LED light. The seven colour choices range from Flash Orange to Matte Sage Green.

(Image credit: Lazer)

There are two pieces of notable proprietary technology in play: the Advanced TurnSys system and Kineticore. The first of these is designed to offer a precise fit by delivering both horizontal and vertical adjustability. It’s paired with a new strap divider that Lazer says keeps them in position for the entirety of your ride.

Meanwhile KinetiCore is the Belgian brand's own rotational impact tech that, unlike Mips used by many of the best road bike helmets, is built directly into the helmet’s internal structure and uses ‘crumple zones’ that are designed to direct energy away from the head during an impact.

The Blade Kineticore is available in three sizes, S, M and L, with claimed weight for M listed at 250g, and retails at 99,99 EUR / $99.99 US.

WattBike Air-Pro

(Image credit: Wattbike)

Ever fancied owning the same Wattbike that you use in the gym?

The brand, which features in out guide to the best indoor smart bikes, has now released its Air-Pro model to direct to consumers, allowing you to enjoy “commercial-grade training” in the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Wattbike)

Used by every Premier League football team, the Air-Pro bike is designed for high-intensity and high-volume training. It features dual air and magnetic resistance designed to create both a realistic ride feel as well as “scalable intensity” whether you're doing sprint intervals, endurance training or a recovery ride, where reduced stress on the joints is required. Another key feature is the performance touchscreen that provides clear access to your performance.

(Image credit: Wattbike)

The Wattbike Air-Pro retails at £2,999, which includes a subscription-free hub offering structured plans, sport-specific workouts and accessible VO₂ Max testing.