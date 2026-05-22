Tech roundup: Canyon Grizl AL, Rapha Brevet, Santini x Pirelli, Hunt 4A Limitless wheels and Mavic Comete 50 wheels

Canyon's Grizl AL is here, Rapha have updated some classic lines, Santini have a dream tie up from italy, and Hunt and Mavic drop new hoops. This is the week in tech!

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Canyon Grizl AL gravel bike
(Image credit: Canyon)

Aluminium is often regarded as the least attractive of frame materials, overshadowed by steel, titanium and carbon. It's not inherently the lightest or the most compliant but built well it can provide these attributes as well as coming with a price tag that makes it more accessible than the other materials. And it's application for affordable gravel bikes makes plenty of sense, as demonstrated by Canyon's new Grizl AL.

Here Canyon have a really cool bike painted with a broad stroke, able to be dressed up or down as required, making it something of genuine do-it-all in a product category that's becoming increasingly specialised.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, Golf Digest, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.

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