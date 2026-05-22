Aluminium is often regarded as the least attractive of frame materials, overshadowed by steel, titanium and carbon. It's not inherently the lightest or the most compliant but built well it can provide these attributes as well as coming with a price tag that makes it more accessible than the other materials. And it's application for affordable gravel bikes makes plenty of sense, as demonstrated by Canyon's new Grizl AL.

Here Canyon have a really cool bike painted with a broad stroke, able to be dressed up or down as required, making it something of genuine do-it-all in a product category that's becoming increasingly specialised.

Elsewhere, we check out Rapha's new Brevet collection, Mavic's latest aero offering, the Comete 50, Hunt's 4AM Limitless wheelsets and a collaboration between Santini and Pirelli.

Canyon Grizl AL

(Image credit: Canyon)

There have been a slew of carbon-framed gravel race bikes released of late, such as the BMC Kauis. As attractive as they are, they typically come with exorbitant price tags and are a little more business-like than many of us need. So it’s nice to see that those of us who prefer to mess around on the local trails rather than pin a number on are still being catered for, in the shape of Canyon’s newest Grizl AL.

(Image credit: Canyon)

The brand describes it as “radically refined” compared to the previous model, and “one bike” for “all adventures”. The aluminium frame is now said to be 120 grams lighter but just as durable, and it’s littered with mounts that suggest that the ‘one bike’ moniker could well be accurate; cages, bags and locks are are catered for and it's also compatible with Canyon’s DEFEND Fast Fenders.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Expanding tyre clearance has made the best gravel bikes more versatile than ever, and here you get 45mm tyres as standard with enough room to go as wide as 54mm or 2.1”.

This is matched with plenty of sensible features including external cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket and a round, 27.2mm seatpost that makes repairs, adjustments and upgrades something you can do at home, or while bikepacking. And then there’s Canyon’s direct-to-consumer value that sees the range start at €1299. Combined it appears to add up to a practical machine for many applications, and what’s not to like about that?

Rapha Brevet SS26

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha’s Brevet range has long been the brand’s most practical offering. Combining durable materials with a more relaxed fit, high-vis features and plenty of storage meant that it had an application beyond its long-distance roots, whether that’s the daily commute or relaxed bikepacking trip. These core elements remain with the latest collection, which includes jerseys, cargo bib shorts, a vest as well as a cap, mitts and packable backpack.

(Image credit: Rapha)

So while the new kit is designed for, and promoted by, the likes of Lael Wilcox, Jana Kesenheimer and Victor Bosoni, all ultra-endurance specialists, there’s plenty here to pique the interest of those whose bike rides are measured in double digit distances and hours, rather than thousands of kilometers and days.

(Image credit: Rapha)

The familiar reflective strips are present on both the merino jersey and the lightweight version, as well as the Wind Gilet. The Jerseys features what are called Brevet Air Pockets, five rear pockets that are designed to lift away from the body when loaded, while the Gilet features a breathable rear mesh panel and a stowaway pocket that it can be compressed into.

(Image credit: Rapha)

The cargo bib shorts boast an endurance dual-density chamois and four pockets, two on each leg plus two integrated lower back pockets designed to hold valuables.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Brand new for 2026, the packable backpack provides some additional storage when required, up to 10 litres to be precise, as well as 360-degree visibility thanks to reflective yarns in the shoulder straps and the signature stripes on the main material.

Hunt 4AM Limitless wheels

(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)

In the not-so-distant past, climbing wheels and aero wheels were two distinct product categories. While at the ends of the spectrum this still runs true - featherweight hoops for mountain application and deep-section rims for fast, rolling parcours - there is a growing number of extremely light wheelsets that are also aerodynamically efficient.

Adding to this list is the new 4AM Limitless wheel from Hunt, offered with both carbon and steel spokes, and built using what Hunt’s calls its 5-Stage Aero Development process, which involves CFD, wind tunnel testing and real-world AeroSensor validation.

(Image credit: Hunt)

At a claimed 1156g a pair, the Ti_UD models use elongated aerofoil VONOA Ti_UD carbon spokes. Weighing just 1.7g per spoke, they are often a significant reduction over steel. The reduced spoke count, 15 at the front and 18 at the rear, aids this further as well as meaning that only five front spokes are exposed to clean air. Recessed spoke nipples for reduced rotational drag round out the setup. Alternatively, the steel option uses Pillar SuperWing triple butted, aero bladed spokes, 20 at the front and 24 at the rear, which sees the overall weight of the wheelset rise to a claimed 1283g.

(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)

Both sets utilise the same carbon hooked rims. At the front this measures 49.5mm deep and 43.2mm wide, while at the rear these measurements are reduced to 47mm and 30mm respectively. The internal rim measurement is 23mm, with Hunt saying the rims have been optimised around 30mm wide tyres. The variation in rim depth is designed to add stability at speed while also reducing weight and improving power transfer.

(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)

The Ti_UD wheels are priced at £1,959 / $2,559 with stainless steel bearings and £2,449 / $3,159 with CeramicSpeed bearings. The steel spoked version retail at £1,659 / $2,359.

Santini x Pirelli Sport Club 2026 collection

(Image credit: Santini / Pirelli)

As two iconic Italian sporting brands the synergy between Santini and Pirelli needs no explanation. The pair first combined on a clothing collection in 2024 and its back once more, continuing to draw inspiration from the Pirelli Sport Club that was founded in Milan in 1922 to promote employee wellbeing. The Santini x Pirelli Sport Club 2026 comprises jerseys, both technical and heritage-inspired, bib shorts, a skinsuit, wind jacket and vest and some lifestyle pieces including t-shirts.

(Image credit: Santini / Pirelli)

The technical lineup has been expanded to include the Fast jersey, alongside the Ruota model that featured in previous years. The Fast is designed with aero performance in mind and features a second-skin fit and ultra-light materials, with the graphics drawing on the Pirelli advertising catalogue from the 1960s. The Pirelli SC jersey also returns with an eye-catching all-over logo pattern.

(Image credit: Santini / Pirelli)

The SC wool jersey is a nod to the garments of the past and features embroidered logos, mother of pearl buttons and metal zips.

(Image credit: Santini / Pirelli)

Road skinsuits are growing in popularity outside of just the pro ranks and here it's been designed using a breathable, quick-drying fabric to keep the body at the correct temperature even during hard, extended efforts. The sleeve adopts a striped construction that’s said to improve aerodynamics.

Mavic Comete 50 wheelset

(Image credit: Mavic)

Mavic says its Comete 50 wheelset is designed to deliver an aerodynamic advantage across all road surfaces. To find this balance it says the wheel passed 57 tests before being handed over to the brand’s sponsored pros, including Thomas De Gendt and Alison Jackson, to complete the testing. The result is a 50mm deep wheel that Mavic says is fast, stable in crosswinds, and comfortable over longer distances.

(Image credit: Mavic)

Weighing a claimed 1,315g for the pair, the Comete features profiled carbon spokes that Mavic says reduces drag compared its competitors carbon spokes by 18% as well as a rim that uses an adaptive layup that’s designed to excel in both calm and windy conditions; the rim’s internal width measures 23mm, while the external measures 30mm

Other details include a hub that features a 40t ratchet system for “near-instant engagement” and rolls on ceramic bearings for reduced friction.