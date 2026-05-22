'I knew every single corner in the last 50km' – Alberto Bettiol solos from breakaway to Giro d'Italia stage 13 victory

Italian seals XDS Astana's third win of the race

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Alberto Bettiol winning at the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberto Bettiol barrelled to victory on the shores of Lake Maggiore at the Giro d’Italia on Friday, winning from the breakaway in Verbania.

The XDS-Astana was part of a 15-rider move that formed within the first hour of racing on stage 13. He attacked with 13km to go, choosing the summit of a category-three climb as his launchpad, and soloed like a rocket on rails to the line.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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