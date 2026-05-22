'I knew every single corner in the last 50km' – Alberto Bettiol solos from breakaway to Giro d'Italia stage 13 victory

Alberto Bettiol barrelled to victory on the shores of Lake Maggiore at the Giro d’Italia on Friday, winning from the breakaway in Verbania.

The XDS-Astana was part of a 15-rider move that formed within the first hour of racing on stage 13. He attacked with 13km to go, choosing the summit of a category-three climb as his launchpad, and soloed like a rocket on rails to the line.

"In theory, I won already before the start because I had all my family here, and my second family, because my girlfriend and all her family are from Verbania. I consider Verbania my second home," Bettiol said afterwards.

The 32-year-old, who trains regularly out of nearby Lugano in Switzerland, went on to explain that his local knowledge was key to his victory. "I knew every single corner in the last 50km," he said. "I saw the climb a couple of months ago with the motorbike, and I saw a film of the downhill several times. I knew that the last k[ilometre] was really, really strong.

"I expected somebody to attack stronger from the climbers. For me, this climb is really, really at the limit, but I knew that my shape was good and the fact that I knew the climb really helped me. That’s how I won."

Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), dropped by Bettiol's surge on the climb, finished second, 26 seconds down, and ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step) in third.

Bettiol's victory brought a third success for XDS Astana at this year’s Giro, following wins from Guillermo Thomas Silva and Davide Ballerini on stages two and six. The Italian also ended a five-year win drought for himself at his home Grand Tour; his last and only previous Giro victory came in 2021.

"Winning like this is something I will bring forever with me," Bettiol said. "My team-mates have done a really, really amazing Giro so far. I’m happy that I can also be part of this amazing Giro d’Italia for us."

There were no changes in the top 10 of the general classification; Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) continues to lead Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 33 seconds.

Saturday's 14th stage will bring one of the shortest but most punishing days of this year's Giro. Only 133km long, the route will take the peloton across the Aosta Valley, climbing a total of 4,350m to a summit finish in Pila.

Results

Giro d'Italia, stage 13: Alessandria > Verbania (189km)

1. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana, in 3:51:33

2. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, +26s

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +44s

4. Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

5. Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello Q36.5

6. Josh Kench (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United, all at same time

7. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +1:33

8. Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech, +1:35

9. Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

10. Diego Pablo Sevilla (Esp) Polti VisitMalta, both at same time

General classification after stage 13

1. Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious, in 52:15:17

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +33s

3. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, +2.03

4. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +2.30

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla, +2.50

6. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3.12

7. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +3.34

8. Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek, +3.40

9. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3.42

10. Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello Q36.5, +4.15