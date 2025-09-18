Factor drops the new Aluto straight into the path of the Ostro Gravel but is the Ostro 'aero enough' to not take customers straight to the Aluto?

Factor has launched a new bike called the Aluto, adding to its gravel offering, which was until this week limited to the ‘hard as nails’ Ostro Gravel.

The Ostro Gravel is a wide-ish-tyre (45mm clearance) gravel race bike, with a focus on aero performance, for presumably, fast UCI style events. As a result, I imagine it was designed to be incredibly stiff, for the breaks and sprints that kind of racing demands, and in keeping with Factor’s tendency towards ‘racier’ ride characteristics.

Although it likely excels in its niche as an aero gravel race bike and is sure to be fast in those circumstances, it falls short in terms of practicality, comfort, and versatility. Enter the Aluto.

The Aluto is designed to be both responsive and practical in nature. (Image credit: Factor)

Aluto aims to fill that gap, departing from the Ostro template somewhat, with something that looks a lot more practical for more riders.

Changes are clearly intended to broaden out its use for more North American style gravel tastes, with internal frame storage, tubing designed to channel air over frame bags, and a host of sensible additions that should make this a better bike to be on in more scenarios than the incredibly racey, smooth gravel focused Ostro. Better suited for Trakka or Unbound-style events perhaps, if you want something you can lug a kit around on, get a bigger tyre in, but that still feels sharp and responsive.

A gravel-specific cockpit from Black Inc. (Image credit: Factor)

That said, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, with just a 5mm higher stack than the Ostro Gravel. It also retains, largely, aspects of the Ostro’s handling geometry with just a 0.5mm change in the trail, to 61.5mm and the same length chainstays as the Ostro Gravel. The wheelbase is slightly longer, 6mm in fact, but this feels like the compromise to get room for the extra tyre, up to 47mm now out back and 52mm up front, rather than a massively conscious effort to broaden its appeal or stability. No surprises there given Factor’s tendency towards the ‘fast’ end of such things. More tyre clearance delivered with minimum compromise on the racey focus.

The drop stay used to deliver the tyre clearance on those still relatively short stays has meant Factor has also retained 2x capability in the bike, which will further expand its appeal.

Tyre clearance is a claimed 47mm at the rear. (Image credit: Factor)

Looks-wise, it’s got those Monza-style dropped stays, beefed up for extra strength, and the truncated shapes of the tubes are designed to meet frame bags at the head tube, channelling air over those. Cables are integrated, but the fork retains a round steerer and a relatively practical stem and bar set-up. The Black Inc HB05 Barstem is gravel-specific. The shorter reach of the HB05 offsets the increased reach seen in modern shifter hoods. The bar features a slightly shallower drop and increased flare. Moulded cable entry ports are designed to facilitate easy cable routing.

An Ostro inspired top tube (Image credit: Factor)

The big news for me is the ordinary seat post. It’s a 27.2 round item, which makes it an outlier these days, with a proper clamp, offset to the side to minimise crap getting into the frame. That’s going to be a welcome addition to those who want added simplicity, security, and the flexibility to add a dropper post if needed.

The top tube is familiar from the Ostro. There's plenty of truncated tubing. Still, there’s less integration at the fork, which is perhaps more Monza than Ostro, simplifying manufacturing somewhat, but also presumably adding a little compliance in the fork and front triangle. Whilst it does away with the deep headtube of the Ostro, it certainly doesn't look hellishly 'slow' in aero terms.

Despite that all sounding a little pick-n-mix, and the design intentions trying to do a lot more besides, it's certainly still focused, and the bike looks very considered. With two paint styles at launch, derived from or inspired by Dakar racers, it certainly took my attention when the press release landed. It’s a beautiful bike, and if the promise of added practicality, more comfort and race bike handling proves to be true, it will likely find its way into plenty of gravel racers or endurance riders wish lists. The question is, will there be enough pros left to buy the more aero and far more specialist, Ostro. Oh, wait pros don't buy their bikes...

Practical features include a regular seatpost and clamp and some downtube storage. (Image credit: Factor)

The Aluto in the Raptor Blue colourway. (Image credit: Factor)

The Factor Aluto is available in sizes 49, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 61cm. Compatible with Shimano 12S or SRAM AXS groupsets. Aluto is available in two colours, Quattro Grey and Raptor Blue.

The frameset is $3995 / £3995 / €4699, while full build options are:

Force XPLR with Power is $6995 / £6995 / €8399.

Red XLPR with power is $8699 / £8699 / €10499.

We do have one on the way to test, so we’ll put some miles on it in the Autumn and report back in full as soon as possible.