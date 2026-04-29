The amalgamation I’ve been waiting for: Hutchinson fuses speed with brilliant all-round tread in the Touareg Race tyre

Hutchinson has announced the launch of the Touareg Race gravel tyre, bringing the speed it discovered with the recently launched Caracal Race to the all-round Touareg range.

If you haven't read my review of Hutchinson's most recent gravel tyre, the Caracal Race, then the key takeaway is that the new 'Race' format tyres from the brand are very fast. According to the team behind bicyclerollingresistance.com, it is currently the world's fastest gravel tyre.

Before Hutchinson launched the Caracal, I was a big fan of the Touareg, believing it to be one of the best gravel tyres available. There is something about the micro knobble design that means there is always 'some' grip, even if it's not a lot. However, it had a downside, suffering a fair bit in terms of rolling resistance. Hence, the newest iteration is so exciting.

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Casing and Compound working in tandem

The greatly reduced rolling resistance numbers Hutchinson has achieved with its 'Race' format tyres can only be achieved when the casing and compound work in tandem. First seen on the Hutchinson Blackbird tyres, which comes highly recommended by Cycling Weekly contributor Tim Russon, the Mach Thread 3.0 claims to offer a better balance between durability and speed, with 25% increase in efficiency.

This is combined with Hutchinson's SwiftEasy casing, which claims a 10% reduction in rolling resistance through a very high TPI (threads per inch) of 127 and an innovative construction technique. By bonding the protection strip (if there is one) directly into the casing itself, rather than a gradual build-up of overlapping layers, Hutchinson can achieve much better tyre deformation.

Where the Touareg Race is concerned, this means a claimed 35% improvement in efficiency vs the previous Hardskin version, which I was a big fan of.

(Image credit: Hutchinson)

Cost and Sizes

The Touareg Race will be available in 40 and 45mm sizes, just like the Caracal Race. However, alongside the Caracal, Hutchinson will also offer both tyres in an all-new 50mm size, to better align with current gravel trends.

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The great thing about the Hutchinson range as a whole is the value they offer, and the Touareg is no different, with the Race coming in at just €59,89/£54.99. That's a fair bit cheaper than the Continental Dubnital launched a few weeks back, and significantly cheaper than any of the 'fast' Schwalbe's, which are often around £/€75-80.

I have a pair of the Touareg Race tyres on the way to me, so watch this space for a full review coming soon.

(Image credit: Hutchinson)

All-New 'GridSkin' Casing

Hutchinson is also announcing a new gravel 'GridSkin' casing as an additional option in the range for both the above-mentioned new Touareg Race and Caracal Race. Again, if you have read my review of the Caracal Race, for all my praise, I did get a near ride-ending puncture during testing that eventually saw that tyre land in the bin.

The GridSkin tyre is designed to offer additional protection by way of a knitted mesh in vulnerable areas like the sidewall to protect against exactly that, ride-ending punctures, all while having a claimed 'minimal impact on rolling resistance'.

The Caracal Race GS and Touareg GS will be available in all three sizes, 40, 45 & 50mm, however, at a slightly higher price of €64,89/£59.99.

If you like what you read here, but can't wait, or don't need a gravel race tyre, check below for the best deals currently available on the Caracal and Touareg in your region. Alternatively, check out our guide to the best gravel bike tyres for what's currently hot and what's not in the world of gravel rubber.