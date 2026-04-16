When Continental launched the Dubnital, our writer Logan had high praise for its performance as an XC mountain bike tyre, noting its balance of fast-rolling speed and surprising grip in his review. As Logan put it, it felt like a worthy successor to the legendary Race King for aggressive, speed-focused riding. Now, with the launch of the new 50mm version, the Dubnital is poised to become the ultimate tyre for the rowdiest end of the gravel racing scene—a trend that has seen riders increasingly adopt wide, fast XC treads for better control and stability.

The 55mm Dubnital has already been a favourite among those who could squeeze it into their gravel frames, valued for its ability to maintain speed over technical and aggressive terrain. The new 50mm size, however, unlocks its potential for a much wider range of modern gravel bikes.

This is a point not lost on Continental rider and Unbound 200 winner, Rosa Klöser. “For me, the Dubnital 50mm is one of the most anticipated tyres in gravel right now,” says the German pro. “Considering the clearance of most gravel bikes, adding a 50mm Dubnital will make a lot of gravel fans very happy - including myself. The tyre inspires a huge amount of confidence, especially in corners where you can really maximize your speed thanks to its incredible grip and braking control.”

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(Image credit: Continental)

Klöser highlights the tyre’s versatility, describing it as a "reliable all-rounder for riders who want extra comfort, grip, and durability without sacrificing speed." This suggests the 50mm Dubnital isn't just for elite racers but for any gravel enthusiast seeking a robust, high-performance option.

The 50mm Dubnital retains the proven tread pattern that blends a smooth, fast-rolling central section with aggressive shoulder knobs. This design ensures straight-line speed while providing the necessary traction and stability when braking and cornering on unpredictable dry and damp surfaces—a characteristic Logan loved in the wider version.

Like its stablemates, it’s tubeless-ready and hookless compatible. Riders can choose from two casing options: the Race version prioritising outright speed, and the Trail option focusing on enhanced durability.

Ultimately, the 50mm width gives gravel riders all the lauded benefits of the wider Dubnital—including the low rolling resistance, high puncture protection, and low weight—in a size compatible with the latest generation of performance gravel bikes.

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(Image credit: Continental)

“In this 50mm dimension, it hits a distinct sweet spot for technically demanding off‑road races such as Traka, The Rift, or Badlands,” says Alexander Haenke, MTB and Gravel Product Manager at Continental. “The Dubnital 50mm delivers its well‑proven off‑road performance paired with low rolling resistance, high puncture protection, and low weight — a trend born in the racing scene, now available to everyone.”

The Continental Dubnital 50mm is available now and is priced at 74.95€ / £66.99 / $86.95 per tyre.