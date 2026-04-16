Panaracer's Gravelking line has been a benchmark in the gravel world ever since the original tyre launched back in 2014. As we’ve highlighted in our buyer's guides since the day dot – where the Gravelking is arguably a permanent fixture – the Japanese brand put itself firmly ahead of the gravel curve and has maintained a pretty commanding position since.

Tubeless compatible, varied tread patterns, and large-volume casings, the original was a revelation in a new niche that was still struggling to adapt road, cyclocross, and mountain bike parts. Our own extensive testing over the years has always confirmed the Gravelking's reputation as one of the most reliable and go-to options on the market.

Fast forward a decade, and gravel is everywhere. The parts lists are now as specific and long as the flint roads in Michigan that were elemental to the discipline's growth. Panaracer, having arguably kicked the whole thing off, in specialist rubber terms at least, continues to expand its Gravelking line-up, and the new ZX tyre is the latest evolution, showing the brand's commitment to continuous improvement.

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Our experience with previous models, from the slicker SS to the all-conditions SK, has shown that the range delivers decent durability and awesome performance. This new release, the 700c ZX, is designed for the modern gravel racer: "riders chasing speed across mixed-surface gravel routes." The goal is clear: to deliver "low rolling resistance alongside the grip and durability required when conditions become more demanding," which is precisely the balance we've often praised.

The ZX is arguably a tyre for our mixed surface, go anywhere, times. It’s a semi-slick tyre that employs what Panaracer describes as a ‘three-zone’ tread pattern. It features a smooth centre for speed, paired with a transitional tread on the inner edge and aggressive side lugs on the outer edge. It’s designed to fast in a gravel race.

Engineered to maintain momentum on hardpacked surfaces and tarmac, while ensuring the cornering control and additional traction needed for loose gravel and technical terrain. Given how well their other semi-slick designs have performed in our reviews, we expect this new will be no less capable, not just for gravel racing but also for all-road use, especially with the 35mm model arriving in September. We’d expect to see a few of these creeping on to your road bikes too, for those that increasingly have the room.

Initial availability sees the ZX offered in wide 45mm and 50mm widths, with 40mm and 55mm variants coming in July. The dominance of these larger sizes confirms the 'big tyre' trend we've been tracking, as riders look to add width for stability and grip on increasingly aggressive routes and races.

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Panaracer is positioning the ZX as a match for the toughest events, name-checking Unbound, Mid South Gravel, Dearth Reiver, Gralloch, and the UCI Gravel World Series events, which the brand sponsors. It’s had plenty of success at all of those events, and it’s a common sight in the paddocks, and on the podium.

Crucially, all widths feature Panaracer’s new proprietary ZSG Gravel compound. This single compound formulation is said to aid consistency and durability – key factors we obviously always look for in a top-tier tyre – and here it is combined with what Panaracer calls, TuffTex and BeadLock technologies. These features aim to simplify tubeless installation, add stability at lower pressures, and offer robust protection against punctures from sharp gravel, so it really should continue to tick a lot of boxes in this latest guise.

For those intrigued by the increase in tyre volume evident in the WorldTour at Paris-Roubaix this weekend, where plenty of riders stepped out in 35mm boots, you'll have to wait for September to try this new tread pattern out on your road and all-road bike.

The full line up will be offered with both black and brown sidewalls.

700 x 45C & 50C - Available March 2026

ZX+ / ZX R spec (700 x 45C & 50C) - Available May 2026

700 x 40C & 55C - Available July 2026

ZX+ / ZX R spec (700 x 40C & 55C) - Available July–Aug 2026.

700×35C - Available September 2026

ZX+ / ZX R spec (700×35C) - Available October 2026

Pricing for the ZX range starts at $64.99 / UK £54.99 per tyre.