I can feel the collective heat of the side-eye from the other adults clutching their lukewarm thermos flasks: I am that parent whose daughter, just turned twelve, is rolling up to a muddy park in the north of England on a Specialized bike that, if bought new, would cost more than my first two cars combined (true story, a Fiat Panda and a Vauxhall Corsa).

But this is the hill I will happily, doggedly, and perhaps a bit breathlessly die on: I will never buy my kid a brand-new, cheap bike.

We've all seen the ads on social media or global marketplaces - bikes that look flashy, come in neon colours, and cost less than a week's worth of take-out coffees. Cycling Weekly was able to find balance bikes on sale for under £15 - that’s a good £100 cheaper than big brand alternatives. It’s easy to understand why, as the cost-of-living crisis bites, parents will turn to these inviting, cheaper alternatives over the seemingly expensive secondhand market, with its scratched shifters and stretched chains.

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But, online marketplaces can be a risky place to shop.

A British Toy and Hobby Association investigation found that of 68 toys purchased from the top seven online marketplaces - AliExpress, Amazon, eBay, Shein, Temu, TikTok Shop, and Wish - "90% failed independent testing against UK toy safety standards."

A report by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) uncovered data on products sold on platforms such as Temu, which sells bikes for kids and adults. It found toys containing phthalates - chemicals used to make plastics more durable - at levels 240 times the legal safety limit.

A stretched border force means operations are 'intelligence led', Cycling Weekly heard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it's reasonable to expect that products arriving in the UK have met safety standards in place. But, because they're shipped straight to front doors across the country, they often bypass safety regulatory systems that exist for a very good reason.

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When it comes to bikes, some that don't meet product safety standards are stopped at the border, such as this children's e-bike , which Trading Standards considered a "serious" fire risk. However, according to the Technical and Policy Director at the Bicycle Association, Peter Eland, an overstretched border control means operations are often "intelligence-led"; with his colleague Kristian Rigby adding "the UK has possibly become a bit of a dumping ground for these products where they can't easily access Europe anymore.”

In February 2024, the European Union introduced the Digital Service Act (DSA), which holds online marketplaces responsible for what they sell. Meanwhile, the UK is stuck with a product safety law from way back in 1987 - totally out of step with online shopping today. "Until the loopholes for online marketplaces are closed", says Product Safety Solicitor at Leigh Day, Philipa Wheeler, "there's a real chance of the unregulated products landing in the UK."

Where is the regulation?

Justice may not be easily served should things go wrong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most shoppers expect products they buy to meet basic safety standards. And, it's true, that "it is the manufacturers' and retailers' legal duty to ensure that only safe products reach the market", according to Eland. That means products should meet "guidance from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards, which dictate pretty much everything we do."

However, if a product is manufactured only for export, it doesn't necessarily have to meet the safety standards of the country where it was made. China, for instance, has incredibly strict domestic rules for things like e-bikes, but it is at liberty to sell whatever it likes to the rest of the world. And, on arrival to the UK, many products slip through the net.

When things go wrong, tracking down the manufacturer is often the issue.

"Ultimately, if you don't know where a product's coming from or if it's got a UK-based representative, then you might be in a position where you could get injured, and there's nothing that you can do under the law," says Wheeler. "These products are almost completely untraceable when they're coming directly from an unknown factory", she says.

"The Law Commission is currently consulting on the UK's new Product Safety Framework, following Parliament's passing of the Product Regulation and Metrology Act (PRM) last year. [But] there's little currently holding online marketplaces to account.

"It's when things go wrong that it gets really complicated", explains Wheeler, because "there are massive difficulties in bringing cases against an unknown or untraceable foreign manufacturer, even if the outcome from the unsafe product is life-changing.”

There is a solution

Hannah has bought all of her daughter's bikes second hand (Image credit: Daniel Gould)

Of course, it would be easy for us to simply say “spend more”, but that money isn’t always there. So, what next?

If you don't want to drop a grand on a kid's bike (which is a perfectly sane position to hold), do not go to the bargain marketplaces. Go to the second-hand market.

The best kids' bikes, such as a five-year-old Isla Bike, Frog, or Trek, found via a secondhand bike shop or legit local selling page, are infinitely safer, better to ride, and more sustainable than a brand-new, unbranded 'deal' from an overseas site. These quality bikes hold their value because they were built to meet standards, not to bypass them. As Eland puts it, "if they're big enough to be worth suing, they will take all sorts of care not to be sued." Large companies also invest in recall insurance, so in the instance of a defective product being identified, a recall won't be a topic for debate.

When people see my daughter on a high-end bike, I'm aware they probably think I'm obsessed with her performance and podium count. And sure, I absolutely want her to enjoy the climb and have confidence in a good gear change. But above all else, I want her - and those around her - to be safe, and that's an assurance I can get from a brand that's big enough to be sued.

Tips for buying a secondhand bike

Shopping the secondhand market for reliable brands will help ensure a good early experience of cycling (Image credit: Getty Images)