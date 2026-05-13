You may not like it, but I put a dropper post on my S-Works Crux, and it’s the most fun upgrade I’ve made yet

There’s a perfect lunch ride that starts about 15 minutes from my front door.

Depending on the variation, it’s an hour or so of fast gravel roads, punchy climbs and some fun singletrack to keep you on your toes. There’s broken up pavement, roots, loose pitches that nudge beyond 20 percent and, even, a small rock garden. Gravel bike, road bike or MTB, the choice is yours but either way, you’re getting a good bang for your buck in that hour.

This is my testing ground for a lot of products, and since I have a very young baby, where I’ll ride more often than not. With this in mind, I recently put a dropper post on my personal gravel steed, a Specialized S-Works Crux. And a cable-actuated one, no less.

Latest Videos From

Now, I’m aware this will upset a certain category of cyclist. Likely the same people who leave puke emojis on my Instagram whenever my bike appears sporting fenders/mudguards. How dare I deface a race machine? But, in doing so, they're actually selling the Crux and its beautiful versatility short. Specialized gave it generous tyre clearance, suspension fork compatibility and internal routing for a dropper post. That isn’t accidental. The bike was designed to be ridden, and to be ridden hard. (I may have taken it too far beyond its comfort levels but that’s not my point.)

Now, if your gravel riding consists primarily of the sort of epics we see at Unbound Gravel or SBT GRVL, then this article isn’t for you.

A dropper post absolutely comes with compromises. They add weight, and they’re stiffer than a carbon seatpost. Your lower back will almost certainly prefer a flexy carbon post if your riding is mostly seated pedalling over washboard roads for seven hours straight. And if you’re never riding terrain where a dropper actually matters, then yes, hauling around the extra grams is pointless.

But if your gravel rides regularly involve some “I wonder if I can ride that?” territory, then a dropper post changes everything. Mountain bikers figured this out years ago. At the push of a lever, the saddle is out of the way, giving you more freedom to move around when the terrain gets steep, loose or unpredictable.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Billy Sinkford)

With the saddle lowered, you can shift your weight farther backwards to avoid getting pitched over the bars. It also makes it easier to stay balanced when the bike starts bouncing underneath you. And in corners, the bike can lean independently beneath you instead of the saddle locking you into one position. In short, a dropper lets you move independently from the bike, and the bike independently from you. The result is better grip, more control, more speed and more confidence when things get rough. Most importantly, it makes off-road riding a lot more fun, and that’s really the whole argument.

I recently installed Teravail’s 125mm Telec dropper on my bike. I didn’t need it for the lunch loops, but I did immediately start setting PRs on nearly every descent. It also makes me smile every darn time.

But here’s the part where I climb onto my soapbox: if you’re going to put a dropper on your gravel bike, commit properly.

Too many gravel-specific droppers, or those that will fit a 27.2 seatpost, have too little travel. Forty millimetres of drop isn’t a dropper post; that's a mildly adjustable seatpost.

Would I prefer the clean aesthetic of the SRAM’s wireless dropper? Obviously. But to me, 50-to-75mm of travel just doesn’t meaningfully transform the bike on technical terrain. Plus, at nearly $645 and around 560g of added weight (which is more than a mechanical dropper), it’s a tough sell.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The Teravail Telec, meanwhile, does it right. The 27.2mm version comes in either 100mm or 125mm travel, with travel adjustable in 10mm increments up to 30mm, depending on your fit and frame size. Paired with the Telec Drop Bar Remote, the post delivers an impressively fast response time. This is Teravail’s first foray into droppers, and I’m very pleased with this $200, mid-range offer. At around 445 grams, it’s not absurdly heavy either. Compared to the carbon post I removed, the weight penalty is roughly 245 grams.

I wasn’t sure how I was going to like having a dropper post, but I'm enjoying it far more than expected. And now that it’s on there, I see no reason to take it off.

Will I keep playing with the cable routing to achieve a cleaner look, yes, but do I care once the trail points downward? Not even remotely.