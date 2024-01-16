MADE, the world’s largest custom bike show, adds a second show in Australia

Barely five months since its impressive debut in August 2023, the global handmade bike builder show MADE has announced the launch of an Australian show in addition to its Portland event. MADE Australia will debut in conjunction with the 17th annual Melburn Roobaix at the Darebin International Sports Centre (DISC) on June 28 and 29, 2024, in Melbourne.

The event is a collaboration between Andy White of FYXO and MADE founders, ECHOS Communications, and is meant to be a global complement to the original MADE show, which will take place in Portland, Ore., USA, in August 2024.

When MADE burst into existence in 2023, it instantly became the world's largest handmade bike show, showcasing the art of 200 builders and brands and attracting over 5,000 consumers over the course of the three-day event. Despite the bike industry's struggles in recent years, MADE proved that the interest in handcrafted bicycles is alive and well, with brands converging on Oregon from faraway places like Namibia, Colombia and Japan as well as a strong representation of Portland's own celebrated bike builders. See our favorite builds from the 2023 show here.

Yet, despite its impressive debut, Billy Sinkford of ECHOS Communications tells Cycling Weekly that international expansion hadn't really been part of the plan.

"It was not our plan from the get-go, but rather a good opportunity for us to work with people that we care about in the market that makes sense with a vibrant builder community and an extension of what we're already doing," Sinkford says.

"But I am thrilled. [MADE] has been our dream for years, and to see our dream growing to be able to feature and highlight more builders and more brands on a larger global scale is fantastic."

(Image credit: MADE)

Sinkford expects MADE Australia to be smaller than the Portland event; still, at least 50 bike builders and brands will be on display, including the likes of Baum, Prova, The Lost Workshop, Trinity MTB, Velo Craft, and Partington Wheels.

"The custom bike industry is my world. While Australia is home, I've proudly been a global megaphone on behalf of those creating beautiful, custom bikes and accessories, and my company FYXO hosted the first Australian Custom Bicycle Show in 2012," says Andy White.

"The partnership with MADE gives us the needed infrastructure to provide exhibitors and attendees with an amazing experience capable of great growth. Billy and the team at ECHOS have been mates forever; there is no one better suited to bring this vision to life."

MADE Australia will follow the same format as the Portland show, where media-only days preceded the consumer show, allowing time for content creation, builder interviews, and networking. In 2025, the event organizers intend to move MADE Australia to Adelaide, coinciding with the Tour Down Under.

When asked if he is eying an expansion into Europe as well, Sinkford was quick to say no.

"There's already a vibrant show taking place over in Europe that is run by our friends," he says. "We are going to have our hands full doing what we're doing."

Vendor registration for MADE Australia will open later this winter, and consumer tickets will go on sale starting this Spring.

The Portland MADE show will return to Zidell Yards on August 23-25. A full show schedule and dates for ticket sales will be provided in Spring 2024. In the meantime, visit www.made.bike for more information.