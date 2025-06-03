SRAM and Bespoked Announce Third Annual Inclusivity Scholarship for European Framebuilders

The scholarship provides support for underrepresented talent with opportunity to showcase their work at Europe's biggest handmade bike show, in Dresden, Germany

The 2024 Sram Inclusivity Scholarship for European Framebuilders recipients
(Image credit: Sram / Bespoked)
By
published

Sram and Bespoke have announced the continuation of the Sram Inclusivity Scholarship for European Framebuilders.

For the third consecutive year support will be provided for talented framebuilders who are underrepresented in the industry. Recipients will receive tailored guidance from a host of industry experts as they work towards showcasing their work at Bespoked Dresden 2025.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, Golf Digest, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.

