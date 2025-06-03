SRAM and Bespoked Announce Third Annual Inclusivity Scholarship for European Framebuilders

Sram and Bespoke have announced the continuation of the Sram Inclusivity Scholarship for European Framebuilders.

For the third consecutive year support will be provided for talented framebuilders who are underrepresented in the industry. Recipients will receive tailored guidance from a host of industry experts as they work towards showcasing their work at Bespoked Dresden 2025.

The show represents the culmination of the scholarship, with the recipients benefiting from a fully funded stand, enabling them to meet with industry leaders and the cycling media, as well as the general public.

Chris Schmidt of Good Grief, a 2024 Scholarship Recipient with his ‘Best in Show’ bike. (Image credit: Sram / Bespoked)

“It was truly an honor to share my Paiute-Shoshone and Zuni background with people, as much as it was to share my bike,” said Chris Schmidt of Good Grief, a 2024 Scholarship Recipient who won ‘Best in Show’.

Recipients will also receive a stipend to assist them with accommodation, and other expenses related to attending the show.

Further support comes in the shape of products and promotion; Sram will supply the builders with components for their bike builds as well as providing dedicated promotional coverage through its media channels. Bespoked will match this commitment, too.

“Receiving the Scholarship provided me a fantastic leg up,” said Viola, who makes custom composite frames under the name Sideways. “The team at Bespoked have been incredible and provided ongoing support as I find my feet in the industry, giving me advice on how to navigate the peculiarities of being a frame builder”.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So who’s eligible for the Sram Scholarship?

“If you don't see people like you represented fairly in cycling, we encourage you to apply,” says Bespoked Organiser and Director Petor Georgallou. “If you're uncertain of your eligibility, apply regardless—you will not be taking a place from another candidate. Bespoked and Sram engage in a thorough selection process focused on fostering genuine, long-term change within the cycling community.”

Applications open on Wednesday 4th June, with the deadline to apply being 4th July, 2025. Successful applicants will be notified by 25th July, 2025.