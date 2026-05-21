Spanish pro transferred to specialist neurological hospital 50 days after training crash

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Jaume Guardeño has been transferred to a specialist neurological hospital 50 days after a serious training crash that left him in a coma.

The 23-year-old Spaniard collided with a car during a training ride on 31 March, shortly after competing in the Volta a Catalunya. He was airlifted in a critical condition to Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell, Spain, where he remained in intensive care for more than two weeks.

On Wednesday, more than seven weeks after Guardeño’s crash, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA provided an update to say he has now been moved to the Guttmann Clinic in Barcelona, a hospital specialising in neurorehabilitation.

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The team said Guardeño is “facing serious injuries after the accident he suffered”. Further details of his injuries have not been disclosed.

“Caja Rural-Seguros RGA continues to extend its full support and solidarity to Jaume, as well as to his family and friends, accompanying them in this difficult time,” the team said.

“And on behalf of both the team and the family, we want to express our gratitude for the exceptional care received during the transfer in the Servimedic medical ambulance, as well as all the care provided at the Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell.

“Special thanks to the HEMS helicopter emergency service; the critical and semi-critical care unit of the ICU, headed by Doctors Andrey Rodríguez and Guillem Gruartmoner de Vera; and the entire neurosurgery and maxillofacial team.”

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Guardeño, a talented climber, was expected to lead Caja Rural in their first appearance at the Tour de France this summer, where they will be one of two wildcard teams, along with TotalEnergies.

The 23-year-old placed 14th at last year’s Vuelta a España on his Grand Tour debut. He finished the Volta a Catalunya 29th overall two days before his training crash.

According to reports in the Spanish press, the incident occurred after Guardeño hit a rock while descending and lost control of his bike. He suffered serious head injuries, his team confirmed, describing his condition as “critical but stable”.