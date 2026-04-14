'Stay strong Jaume!' – Spanish pro cyclist rider remains in intensive care, two weeks after hitting car while training

Pro cyclist Jaume Guardēno remains in a critical condition in hospital, a full fortnight after suffering an accident while training in Spain, his team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA have revealed. On 31 March the 23-year-old Spanish rider collided with a vehicle during a training ride, shortly after competing in the Volta a Catalunya. He has been undergoing care in the intensive care unit of the Tauli e Sabadell Hospital since.

Guardēno had been expected to lead Caja Rural in their first ever appearance at this year's Tour de France, as one of the wildcard teams for 2026, along with Pinarello-Q36.5 and TotalEnergies. A climber from Altea on the Costa Blanca, the young Spaniard competed in his first Grand Tour last year, and finished a very respectable 14th place overall at the Vuelta a Espana. He had finished 29th at Catalunya, just days before the accident.

According to Spanish media reports at the time of the crash, Guardēno hit a rock and lost control of his bike, leading to a collision with a car that left him with a significant head trauma. After the incident Caja Rural-Seguros RGA described how he was airlifted to Tauli Hospital in Sabadell by helicopter, and rushed straight into ICU, where his condition was quickly assessed.

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Further details of his injuries have not been revealed by the team, but they are understood to be very serious, and Guardēno's condition has been described as “critical but stable”. The statement released by Caja Rural went on to report that the rider is under constant monitored observation, and he is scheduled to undergo further procedures in the coming days to aid with his recovery.

The statement from the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team concluded: "From Caja Rural–Seguros RGA we continue to send all our strength and support to Jaume, as well as to his family and those close to him at this time. Stay strong Jaume! #fuerzajaumeguardeño.”