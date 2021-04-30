Greg Van Avermaet
Nationality: Belgian
Date of birth: 17/5/1985
From: Lokeren
Height: 1.81cm
Weight: 74kg
Team: Team CCC
In the following seasons, Van Avermaet forged a name for himself as a rider who is always in the mix in the final selection of tough races, most notably in his home nation of Belgium. His prowess was on show at the 2017 Paris Roubaix where he took his first monument race after becoming the Olympic champion the year before.
In May 2015, Van Avermaet was cleared of doping charges by the Belgian Cycling disciplinary committee after being accused of taking cortisone and Vaminolact in 2012. Van Avermaet proclaimed his innocence throughout the proceedings.
Van Avermaet evidently has the power and tactical brain to get himself into the final selection of the biggest races, but he has perhaps lacked the ruthless finish to secure the top spot at some of the major classics.
2019 was an average season, with several podium positions in the classics.
His 2017 season has been his most successful so far with wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, Paris Roubaix and the overall at the Tour de Luxembourg.
Although the victories have been few, the number of top 10 and podium finishes that Van Avermaet has achieved is astonishing. In 2015 alone, he finished on the podium in Paris-Roubaix (third), the Tour of Flanders (third), Strade Bianche (second), Eneco Tour (second) and Paris-Tour (third) - as well as winning stages of the Tour de France, Tirreno-Adriatico and a stage and the overall of the Tour of Belgium.
In 2018 he won the Tour of Yorkshire and finished 3rd at the World Road Race Championships at Innsbruck. As BMC gave up their sponsorship spot in 2019 following the death of team owner Andy Rihs, Poland shoe retailer CCC became the new title sponsor.
Greg Van Avermaet burst onto the cycling scene in 2007, winning a stage of the Tour of Qatar for his new team Predictor-Lotto. The following season, Van Avermaet built on that success with a stage victory in the Vuelta a España and the points classification.
Van Avermaet took his second Grand Tour stage win in 2015 after a gap of eight years, claiming stage 13 of the Tour de France.
Latest
Greg Van Avermaet said he ‘hoped to be better’ but content with podium finish in Tour of Flanders
Greg Van Avermaet said he’d hoped to be “just a little better” in the Tour of Flanders, but settled for a podium finish.
-
Greg Van Avermaet reveals new bike for 2021 as Olympic champion returns to BMC machines
Greg Van Avermaet has revealed his new machine for the 2021, as he returns to BMC machine.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Greg Van Avermaet to make last-minute decision on whether he can race Tour of Flanders
The Belgian says he will only participate if he can compete, saying he has no interest in just riding from Antwerp to Oudenaarde
By Jonny Long •
-
Greg Van Avermaet suffers vertebra fracture and collapsed lung in Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash
CCC say the Belgian's season is likely over
By Jonny Long •
-
Greg Van Avermaet signs with Ag2r La Mondiale for 2021
Michaël Schär will also make the switch from CCC Team to Ag2r Citrôen Team next season
By Richard Windsor •
-
'I have no options in this team anymore': Greg Van Avermaet confirms he'll leave CCC Team
The Olympic champion has been with the team since 2011
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Keeping everyone safe 'not easy' says Greg Van Avermaet, as sweltering Strade Bianche beckons
The peloton will face temperatures into the mid-thirties as Michał Kwiatkowski says the summer heat has made the gravel 'like racing on snow'
By Jonny Long •
-
Check out the huge power numbers from the pros during the virtual Tour of Flanders
The virtual Tour of Flanders was guaranteed to split opinion, as a handful of pros raced from the comfort of their homes during the coronavirus crisis.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet says suspending 2020 Games was 'only possible option'
Belgian says holding the Olympics this year would have been unfair on athletes
By Richard Windsor •
-
Greg Van Avermaet takes extended off-season to try and peak later into 2020 Classics
The Belgian has taken six weeks off of the bike this autumn
By Gregor Brown •