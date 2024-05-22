‘I’m still scared of the distance’ - former Roubaix champion Greg van Avermaet on racing Unbound Gravel and life as a gravel pro

The planning, the travel, the equipment prep, Van Avermaet admits he may have underestimated the challenges of being a gravel racer

Greg van Avermaet won the 2017 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Gravel season's top event, the 200-mile Unbound Gravel race, is just a week away and both the competition and the race course are slated to be tougher than ever before

Following the mud-bogged mayhem of the 2023 event, this year's edition promises a challenge of a different kind. The course is headed north, a direction it has only ventured twice before, where a "relentless onslaught of rough, rocky paths" awaits the riders. 

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

