Ivar Slik won the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel 200-mile race Saturday after outkicking his breakaway companions in Emporia, Kansas, in a four-up sprint to the line. The Dutch rider had enough left in the tank to claim the win ahead of Life Time Grand Prix series leader Keegan Swenson and last year's Unbound Gravel champion, Ian Boswell.

Also part of the winning breakaway, Laurens ten Dam finished fourth, rolling across the line a few seconds behind. Alexey Vermeulen was fifth after losing contact with the front group on the last climb.

Slik won with an unofficial time of 9:22:04, the fastest time yet at Unbound Gravel by nearly an hour. A new Southern route and low winds contributed to the record times.

The unsettled, wet and cloudy weather made the road conditions a slick and soupy challenge. Nonetheless, the winning breakaway began to form with 36 miles left when Slik, Keegan Swenson and Ian Boswell accelerated away from a select group of favourites. Vermeulen eventually caught the three, while Peter Stetina, who had been present in the early front group, lost contact and spent the rest of the race on the back foot.

The final rider to join the break was Laurens ten Dam, who spent almost 40 miles chasing solo before catching the leaders with 12 miles to Gravel City, making it a group of five heading to Emporia.

Stetina and Rob Britton continued to chase a few minutes behind.

The leaders started to attack each as they approached the town, but nothing stuck until they came to Highland Hill, where Boswell, who went into the race as defending champion, was the first to attack. However, he could not shake Swenson and the others but successfully dropped fading Vermeulen.

Ten Dam winded up for another attack once they reached the university, but Swenson neutralised the effort, and had enough left to come around Boswell for second.