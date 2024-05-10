‘Relentless onslaught of rough, rocky paths’: the 2024 Unbound race course is perhaps its toughest yet

The world’s marquee gravel race heads North this year where rocky, technical terrain awaits 

Unbound Gravel 2024
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Equipment and handling skill will play a big part in who triumphs at the world's marquee gravel race, Unbound Gravel, in a few week's time. 

The course description revealed today features the words' rocks', 'rocky,' 'challenging', and 'flat tires'.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸