'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
There were a few surprise names left off the list for the Flanders 2021 Worlds
Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert have spoken about their disappointment of missing the selection on the Belgian team for a home World Championships.
The World Road Championships are due to take place in late September in Van Avermaet's home region of Flanders, however, the 36-year-old has been missing his usual combative form and hasn't made the cut.
>>> 'I was not at my normal level': Anna van der Breggen pulls out of European Championships after poor showing in Spain
Van Avermaet, who has been on the start line at the World Championships for 14 consecutive years, spoke to Sporza: "It is a huge disappointment. I have been there for 14 years and just now, in my own country, I am not part of the selection. That is not nice news,
"I was secretly hoping for it, but also felt the news myself. With my normal level, I was one of the first on the selection sheet."
The former Olympic champion, Van Avermaet has not had the best couple of seasons, recently suggesting he believes it may be due to health complications.
"I have already ridden World Championships on courses that are less suitable for me. Just think of Innsbruck. That is why I was so looking forward to this World Championships, the first time in my own country, on a course that suits me," he continued.
Philippe Gilbert, a former world champion himself, also missed out on the call up by Belgium's national coach Sven Vanthourenhout, along with Tim Wellens, meaning no Lotto-Soudal riders made the cut.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gilbert said: "It is clear that Wout van Aert is the very best Belgian cyclist of the moment. I would have liked to have helped him on his way to victory with my experience, but I have to accept the selection,"
"I experienced beautiful moments at World Championships, culminating in my world title in Valkenburg in 2012."
Gilbert, now 39-years-old, added how he accepts he has not shown the form he usually expects of himself, but says he was happy with his recent ride at the Benelux Tour where he helped Caleb Ewan and Tim Wellens.
Lotto, who are co-title sponsors on Gilbert's Lotto-Soudal outfit, also sponsor the Belgian national team, however, no Lotto-Soudal riders have been picked to ride: "I am very disappointed with the Belgian National Lottery. Even though politics and sport have little in common, it would have been good if someone from Lotto-Soudal had been there."
Wellens was a surprise rider not to be selected for the race along Ag2r-Citroën rider Oliver Naesen, the latter not even making the reserves.
The reserve list is made up of Van Avermaet, Wellens, Gilbert and then two Alpecin-Fenix riders Tim Merlier and Gianni Vermeersch.
The team selected for the road race is to be led by Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert with the rest all down to support him. They are Remco Evenepoel, Tiesj Benoot, Yves Lampaert, Victor Campenaerts, Jasper Stuyven, Tim Declerq and Dylan Teuns.
Van Aert and Evenepoel will both be riding the elite men's TT for Belgium.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headline Belgian squad for World Championships in Flanders
The home nation are fielding a stacked team to try and claim the rainbow bands
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Longtermers: Simon Smythe's Hotta TT700 time trial bike
In the latest in our series that lifts the lid on Cycling Weekly staff members' own bikes, tech writer Simon Smythe explains why his Nineties Hotta is still outstanding in its field
By Simon Smythe •
-
Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headline Belgian squad for World Championships in Flanders
The home nation are fielding a stacked team to try and claim the rainbow bands
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders
We are set for yet another exciting World Championships as the races head to Flanders, Belgium with sharp climbs on the menu
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Chris Froome and Philippe Gilbert save fan who fell down ravine on Tour de France stage 17
The incident occurred on the descent of the Col du Portet as the riders made their way back to the buses
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert says he'll retire at the end of the 2022 season
The Belgian says at some point there is more to life than cycling
By Jonny Long •
-
Greg Van Avermaet said he ‘hoped to be better’ but content with podium finish in Tour of Flanders
Greg Van Avermaet said he’d hoped to be “just a little better” in the Tour of Flanders, but settled for a podium finish.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I lack mental freshness': Philippe Gilbert to miss Tour of Flanders 2021
The Belgian says he will rest up and try to re-focus in time for the Ardennes Classics
By Jonny Long •
-
Nils Eekhoff’s appeal over Yorkshire under-23 disqualification thrown out by court
Nils Eekhoff’s attempts to appeal his disqualification from the Yorkshire World Championship under-23 race has been thrown out by a sporting court.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Philippe Gilbert: Van der Poel and Van Aert have no life except cycling, I don’t know if they’ll be able to race that long
Philippe Gilbert said Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert have no life outside of cycling, and questioned how long they will be able to continue at their current pace.
By Alex Ballinger •