Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headline Belgian squad for World Championships in Flanders

The Belgian team has been announced for the World Championships in Flanders later this month, with Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headlining the selection.

Belgium will be the home nation for the UCI Road World Championships in Leuven, which start on Sunday, September 19, with a week of racing on the cobbles and climbs of Flanders.

The Belgian Cycling Federation has now confirmed the riders competing across all 11 events, from junior to elite level.

>>> Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders

In the men’s elite road race, which Belgium is favourite to win, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel are the two star names, but with some hugely talented riders in support, including Yves Lampaert, Jasper Stuyven, Victor Campenaerts, Dylan Teuns and Tiesj Benoot.

Tim Declerq will also be racing his home Worlds, taking on his usual pace-setting role at the front of the bunch.

But the men’s selection has also revealed some surprising omissions from the team, as former world champion Philippe Gilbert and Classics star Greg Van Avermaet have both been left out of the first team, instead being included as reserve riders in case any of the first choice names are forced to pull out.

In the women’s competition, Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D’Hoore are the two biggest names, with Jesse Vandenbulcke, Valerie Demey, Kim De Baat, and Shari Bossuyt completing the selection.

For the elite time trials, Julie Van De Velde will be the sole rider for Belgium in the women’s event, while Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will both get another shot at winning a rainbow jersey in the men’s TT.

Belgian team for the 2021 UCI Road World Championships

Elite men’s road race

Wout van Aert

Remco Evenepoel

Tiesj Benoot

Yves Lampaert

Victor Campenaerts

Jasper Stuyven

Tim Declerq

Dylan Teuns



Reserves

Philippe Gilbert

Tim Merlier

Greg Van Avermaet

Gianni Vermeersch

Tim Wellens

Elite women’s road race

Lotte Kopecky

Jolien D’Hoore

Jesse Vandenbulcke

Kim De Baat

Valerie Demey

Shari Bossuyt

Elite men’s time trial

Wout van Aert

Remco Evenepoel

Elite women’s time trial

Julie Van De Velde