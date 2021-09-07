Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headline Belgian squad for World Championships in Flanders
The home nation are fielding a stacked team to try and claim the rainbow bands
The Belgian team has been announced for the World Championships in Flanders later this month, with Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headlining the selection.
Belgium will be the home nation for the UCI Road World Championships in Leuven, which start on Sunday, September 19, with a week of racing on the cobbles and climbs of Flanders.
The Belgian Cycling Federation has now confirmed the riders competing across all 11 events, from junior to elite level.
>>> Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders
In the men’s elite road race, which Belgium is favourite to win, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel are the two star names, but with some hugely talented riders in support, including Yves Lampaert, Jasper Stuyven, Victor Campenaerts, Dylan Teuns and Tiesj Benoot.
Tim Declerq will also be racing his home Worlds, taking on his usual pace-setting role at the front of the bunch.
But the men’s selection has also revealed some surprising omissions from the team, as former world champion Philippe Gilbert and Classics star Greg Van Avermaet have both been left out of the first team, instead being included as reserve riders in case any of the first choice names are forced to pull out.
In the women’s competition, Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D’Hoore are the two biggest names, with Jesse Vandenbulcke, Valerie Demey, Kim De Baat, and Shari Bossuyt completing the selection.
For the elite time trials, Julie Van De Velde will be the sole rider for Belgium in the women’s event, while Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will both get another shot at winning a rainbow jersey in the men’s TT.
Belgian team for the 2021 UCI Road World Championships
Elite men’s road race
Wout van Aert
Remco Evenepoel
Tiesj Benoot
Yves Lampaert
Victor Campenaerts
Jasper Stuyven
Tim Declerq
Dylan Teuns
Reserves
Philippe Gilbert
Tim Merlier
Greg Van Avermaet
Gianni Vermeersch
Tim Wellens
Elite women’s road race
Lotte Kopecky
Jolien D’Hoore
Jesse Vandenbulcke
Kim De Baat
Valerie Demey
Shari Bossuyt
Elite men’s time trial
Wout van Aert
Remco Evenepoel
Elite women’s time trial
Julie Van De Velde
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
