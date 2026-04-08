'We do everything for safety, then this happens' – driver expelled after Mikel Landa hit by car at Itzulia Basque Country

Few would dispute that crashing is one of bike racing's occupational hazards. But spare a thought for Soudal Quick-Step rider Mikel Landa, who suffered what must be one of the least pleasant ironies at yesterday's Itzulia Basque Country stage – being taken out by the race doctor's car and being forced to quit the race.

The incident was compounded by the fact that it happened on a high speed descent. It was close to the finish, however, and the Spaniard was able to ride to the end of the stage, which was won by French phenom Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM). After being assessed in hospital later, it was decided that Landa would leave the race.

The driver of the car, named as Santiago Bianco, has been removed from the race and fined 500 Swiss francs.

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In a statement, the team said: "Following an incident on Tuesday’s stage two of Itzulia Basque Country, Mikel Landa was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

"Thankfully, the results did not show any breakages or long-term damage, and Mikel was able to have a peaceful night’s rest. However, it has been decided that it is best that he withdraws from the race in order to allow his body to recover fully.

"Everyone at Soudal Quick-Step wishes him a speedy and full recovery."

On Tuesday night Soudal Quick-Step team CEO Jurgen Foré bemoaned the lack of apology from the race and called the incident "infuriating".

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Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, he said: “The doctor’s car simply knocked Mikel Landa off the track on a narrow and fast descent. And we haven’t received a single apology. He was 10 seconds behind the group ahead... What is a doctor supposed to do to catch up with riders then?

He added: "It is sometimes infuriating! We do everything for safety, and then things like this happen. As a team, you are left with nothing, but you still take the brunt of it. Mikel is in the hospital; hopefully, he doesn’t have any fractures.”

The narrow and sinuous mountain road, which undoubtedly made driving on the race a challenge, also saw a fan knocked over, reportedly by a race motorcycle.

Landa, 36, has twice finished runner-up at Itzulia Basque Country and is due to ride the Giro d'Italia next month. Seixas continues to lead the race on GC.