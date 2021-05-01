Mikel Landa
On stage 20, Landa appeared stronger, attacking and leaving Aru and leader Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo) behind. He did, however, wait for Aru in the end - the pair working to take time from Contador.
In 2015, he took the win on stage five of his home race - the Tour of the Basque Country. That same year, he began the Giro as a pawn to assist Aru. However, on stage 16, Landa moved into second on GC, ahead of his Italian team mate - before Aru put his stamp back on the race on stage 19.
Nationality: Spanish
Date of birth: December 13, 1989
Height: 173cm
Weight: 60kg
Team: Movistar
Twitter: @MikelLandaMeana
The in-team competition at the Giro raised eyebrows, but Landa had 2016 sorted: he joined Team Sky.
The same was true in 2017, where Landa finished fourth overall, a single second off the podium, as well as riding the Giro d’Italia, aiming for the GC alongside dual leader Geraint Thomas.
Landa has often been seen as a wasted talent, spending many Grand Tours as either a super domestique or in a joint team leader role, thus not getting adequate support. This has culminated in the hastag #FreeLanda, to symbolise his supportive role of potentially lesser climbers.
There, he worked for Fabio Aru as a domestique at the Giro d’Italia - playing a pivotal role in ferrying him to third overall.
The end result of the 2015 Giro d'Italia battle was that Contador took the overall, with Aru second, 2 minutes 02 seonds back and Landa third, behind by 3 minutes 14 seconds.
Thomas was forced to abandon after a crash on stage nine, where Landa also lost time but continued the race - eventually scooping the climber's jersey.
That year he won the Giro del Trentino, also claiming stage two of the Tour of the Basque Country. He took on the Giro d'Italia, too - but abandoned on stage 10 due to illness - an unfortunate loss to the team after he had moved into 8th place overall.
He recovered to race the 2016 Tour de France, where he played mountain domestique to Chris Froome.
He will move to Bahrain McLaren in 2020, where he hopes to have leadership in the Grand Tours.
Mikel Landa: career to date
In 2018 he moved to Movistar in pursuit of team leadership at Grand Tours. However, it was decided that Movistar would continue their three-pronged strategy with Quintana and Valverde going for the overall. Each of the leaders lost time early on and failed to challenge for yellow. Landa made an excellent move on stage 19 to claim back time and win a stage. For a while he sat in 2nd place on the virtual GC. However, cooperation in the group broke down and they were eventually all reeled in.
Mikel Landa is a Spanish road cyclist who will ride for Bahrain-McLaren in 2020.
Mikel Landa first arrived on the pro scene in 2009, riding for the Orbea Continental development team. He then moved on to take a place on Euskaltel-Euskadi in 2011, eventually joining Astana for the 2014 season.
Latest
'Conflict of interest' forces Mikel Landa to leave position in Euskadi Foundation
After rescuing the team in 2017, the UCI has apparently intervened in Landa's role after the Spanish outfit ascended back up the cycling pyramid last year
-
Mikel Landa hit by car during training ride
The Spaniard was out riding with a friend when a car 'rammed' them from behind
By Jonny Long •
-
Mikel Landa abandons Il Lombardia 2019
The Italian Monument will be the last time Landa races in a Movistar jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Mikel Landa says there was a 'problem of overlapping objectives' at Movistar
Landa says he's excited about being the outright leader in Grand Tours at Bahrain-Merida next year
By Gregor Brown •
-
Mikel Landa signs for Bahrain-Merida as team leader
The Spaniard will join up with new team principal Rod Ellingworth, the pair having previously worked together at Team Sky
By Jonny Long •
-
Movistar 'lucky' not to have lost more time at Tour de France, says Nairo Quintana
The Colombian says the pressure is all on Ineos
By Jonny Long •
-
Movistar left in shock as Mikel Landa crash sends him down Tour de France overall rankings
The Spaniard is over four minutes down overall after a disastrous day at the Tour de France
By Gregor Brown •
-
Watch: Mikel Landa thrown off course after collision with rider on stage 10 of the Tour de France 2019
The Spaniard saw his GC ambitions go up in smoke after a crash with 19km to go
By Jonny Long •
-
Mikel Landa says 'Geraint Thomas is now the clear leader of Ineos'
Landa says his Movistar team 'have to attack to make up the time'
By Gregor Brown •
-
‘We have to attack’: Expect aggressive riding from Mikel Landa at the Tour de France after stage six failed attempt
Mikel Landa will be looking for attacking opportunities to make up time in the 2019 Tour de France.
By Alex Ballinger •