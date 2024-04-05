Mikel Landa the latest to break collarbone at Itzulia Basque Country

The Spaniard follows his team leader Remco Evenepoel in having to leave the stage race

Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Mikel Landa has become the latest casualty of a disastrous edition of Itzulia Basque Country, abandoning the race with a broke collarbone.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider followed his team leader Remco Evenepoel in leaving the Basque race with a fracture, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) also among those forced to leave the race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1