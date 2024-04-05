'It's not normal that riders should risk their life' - Ex-pro cyclist calls for action on crashes

Nicolas Roche spoke of his crash at the 2019 Vuelta a España, which he "never really recovered from" after Itzulia crash

Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Professional cyclists should not have to "risk their life if they hope to perform", former Vuelta a España stage winner Nicolas Roche has said, after a horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country on Thursday.

In a long post on Instagram, the two-time Irish national road champion said that he has "come to fear" for his friends who are still racing, and suggested that higher speeds and better braking power is partly to blame.

