Alberto Contador

In 2010, Contador was undisputed leader of his Astana team at the Tour after Armstrong’s departure to RadioShack. Contador clinched his third overall Tour victory despite not winning a stage and being challenged closely by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Contador came back from his ban to win the 2012 Vuelta a España overall, followed by a win in Milan-Turin.

A relatively quiet year in 2013 was followed by a season in which Contador returned to peak form. Despite being forced to withdraw from the 2014 Tour de France due to crash injuries, Contador made a remarkable recovery to take control in the Vuelta a España, beating Chris Froome to victory.

2017 saw El Pistolero riding for Trek-Segafredo after Tinkoff called it a day. The Spaniard took a super conservative approach to his Tour de France preparation producing no wins but several second place finishes at Paris-Nice, Volta a Catalunya and Tour of the Basque Country.

2016

Volta ao Algarve; stage five

Paris-Nice; second overall

Volta a Ciclista a Catalunya; second overall

Tour of the Basque Country; stage six

Tour of the Basque Country; overall

2012

Tour of San Luis; stage three (annulled)

Tour of San Luis; stage five (annulled)

Tour of San Luis; mountains classification (annulled)

Vuelta a España; stage 17

Vuelta a España; overall

Milan-Turin

The Spaniard has won two editions of the Tour de France (2007, 2009), two Giro d'Italia victories (2008, 2015) and three wins in his home tour, the Vuelta a España (2008, 2012 and 2014). He can also count victories in some of the biggest week-long stage races among his impressive palmares: including Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour of the Basque Country.

A shadow was cast over Contador's career during the 2010 Tour de France when he tested positive for clenbuterol. He maintained his innocence, but a protracted anti-doping case ultimately saw the Spaniard stripped of the 2010 Tour and 2011 Giro titles, and all other race wins from July 2010 to February 2012.

2008

Giro d’Italia; overall

Vuelta a España; overall

Vuelta a España; stage

Vuelta a España; stage

Tour of the Basque Country; overall

Tour of the Basque Country; stage

Tour of the Basque Country; stage

Tour of Castille y Leon; overall

Tour of Castille y Leon; stage

Tour of Castille y Leon; stage

Alberto Contador has been touted as the most talented stage racer and all-round talent of his generation. In four years, the Spaniard won five Grand Tours – including three Tours de France – a remarkable achievement for such a young rider.

Some excellent form seemed to counter his mindset though, with second placed finishes at the Volta a Ciclista a Catalunya and Paris-Nice before an overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country. Contador then implied that he would consider going on racing for another year.

His strengths lay in his climbing ability, strong performances in time trials and tactical nous - the perfect combination for a stage racer.

Contador continued to ride into 2017, despite earlier stating that he would retire at the end of the 2016 season, with the Trek-Segafredo team. He did, however, retire at the end of 2017 - having taken ninth in the General Classification of his last Tour de France.

A week after Contador won the 2010 Tour with Astana, he announced that he would be leaving the team. Bjarne Riis then confirmed in early August that he had signed Contador to the Saxo Bank team for the 2011 season.

He followed that up with overall victory in the 2015 Giro d’Italia, officially his second title after having his 2011 victory annulled due to his doping ban. That victory was a part of an ambitious double by Contador, who aimed to be the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro and Tour in the same year.

Things didn't quite pan out though, with Contador looking well off the pace as Froome soared to his second victory at the Tour.

2014

Tour of the Algarve; stage four

Tirreno-Adriatico; stage four

Tirreno-Adriatico; stage five

Tirreno-Adriatico; overall

Tour of the Basque Country; stage one

Tour of the Basque Country; overall

Vuelta a España; stage 16

Vuelta a España; stage 20

Vuelta a España; overall

2013

Tour of San Luis; stage six

2009

Tour de France; stage four TTT

Tour de France; stage 15

Tour de France; stage 18

Tour de France; overall

Paris-Nice; stage six

Paris-Nice; stage one

Tour of the Basque Country; overall

Tour of the Basque Country; stage three

Tour of the Basque Country; stage six

Volta ao Algarve; overall

Volta ao Algarve; stage four

National time trial championships

Alberto Contador is a retired pro cyclist and one of an elite group that have won all three Grand Tours: the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, and consequently is ranked as among the current world's best three-week stage racers alongside Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana.

His win in the Vuelta a España that year was more widely expected, but confirmed him as the strongest three-week stage racer in the world.

2005

Tour de Romandie; stage

Tour of Basque Country; stage

Catalan Week; stage

Catalan Week; overall

Tour Down Under; stage

2015

Ruta del Sol; stage three

Giro d’Italia; overall

Route du Sud; stage three

The Spaniard handled the pressure of leading a major Tour for the first time in his career and fended off Australian Cadel Evans in the final time trial for the overall win.

Alberto Contador on stage 20 of the 2014 Tour of Spain

Before the start of the 2016, Contador had already stated his intention to retire at the end of the season, with one last crack at the Tour de France on the cards.

Alberto Contador at the 2016 Tour of the Basque Country (Watson)

2011

Tour of Murcia; stage two (annulled)

Tour of Murcia; stage three (annulled)

Tour of Murcia; overall (annulled)

Giro d’Italia; stage nine (annulled)

Giro d’Italia; stage 16 ITT (annulled)

Giro d’Italia; overall (annulled)

2010

Paris-Nice; stage four

Paris-Nice; overall

Volta ao Algarve; stage three

Volta ao Algarve; overall

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon; stage four ITT

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon; overall

Tour de France; overall (annulled)

Nationality: Spanish

Date of birth: December 6, 1982

Height: 176cm

Weight: 62kg

Team: Retired

Previous teams: Trek-Segafredo (2017), Tinkoff (2011-16), Astana (2009-10), Discovery Channel (2007), Liberty Seguros/Astana (2006), Liberty Seguros (2004-5), ONCE-Eroski (2003)

Twitter: @albertocontador

January 2005, Tour Down Under, CONTADOR Alberto, Liberty Seguros Wurth, Photo : Yuzuru SUNADA

2007

Tour de France; overall

Tour de France; young riders’ white jersey

Tour de France; stage

Paris-Nice; overall

Paris-Nice; young riders’ classification

Paris-Nice; stage

Paris-Nice; stage

Tour of Castille y Leon; overall

Tour of Castille y Leon; stage

Tour of Valencia, stage

Finishing outside the top 10 at this year's Critérium du Dauphiné (11th) led to people questioning his physical form for a three week tour like the Tour de France. However, you can never write off the future hall of fame cyclist.

Barred from racing the Tour in 2008 because of the 2007 scandals in Astana – before he joined the squad – Contador’s victory in the Giro came despite virtually no pre-race training and a last-minute warning he would be racing.

Alberto Contador results

2017

Paris-Nice; second overall

Volta a Ciclista a Catalunya; second overall

Tour of the Basque Country; second overall

Vuelta a Andalucia; second overall

2003

Tour of Poland; stage

On Monday, February 6 2012, the Court of Arbitration for Sport handed Contador a back-dated two-year ban for testing positive for clenbuterol which expired on August 5, 2012.

Alberto Contador Giro 2011

Contador remained with Astana in 2009, where he had Lance Armstrong as a teammate. The relationship between the two riders came to a head during the 2009 Tour de France, where Contador felt he was isolated by a team rallying behind the Texan. Yet he still managed to win the Tour for a second time in the face of overwhelming pressure and internal fraction.

In September 2010 news broke that Contador had been provisionally suspended from competition for failing a test for clenbuterol during the Tour de France. He was cleared by the Spanish cycling federation in February 2011 and promptly won the Tour of Murcia after taking two stages.

2006

Tour of Switzerland; stage

Tour de Romandie; stage

Alberto Contador career profile

Contador is only the fifth rider in history – and the first Spaniard – to have won all three major Tours. Contador is best known as a climber, with victories on the Angliru in Spain and Plateau de Beille in France in his palmarès. Contador’s win in the 2007 Tour came after Dane Michael Rasmussen was kicked out of the event.