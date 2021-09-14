Alberto Contador sets off on 1,600km ride after his team won a stage of the Giro d’Italia
The retired Grand Tour star promised to take on the huge ride to celebrate the major win for his ProTeam
Alberto Contador has set off on a 1,600km trek from Madrid all the way to Milan, to celebrate his team’s first Grand Tour stage victory.
Eolo-Kometa, the Italian-registered but Spanish-based team set up by retired Grand Tour stars Contador and Ivan Basso, competed in their first three-week race earlier this year, the Giro d’Italia.
Despite only stepping up to ProTeam level at the start of 2021, Contador’s team emerged from the Giro with a stage win on one of the toughest mountains in Italy, the Monte Zoncolan, as Lorenzo Fortunato took a stunning victory.
A post shared by Alberto Contador (@acontadoroficial)
A photo posted by on
Before the start of the 2021 edition of the Italian Grand Tour, Contador promised to take on his own mammoth cycling challenge if the team were able to beat the odds and win a stage - words he may have regretted as he watch Fortunato’s victory on the TV screen.
On Monday (September 13), the 38-year-old set off on the first leg of his long-distance challenge, surrounded by a group of friends.
The huge first ride was an impressive start, as Contador spent 10 hours and 39 minutes on the saddle, covering 368km from Madrid to Zaragoza.
Contador, who retired from professional racing in 2017, said: “Today was one of the most beautiful days that I have spent on a bicycle, a beautiful stage lived among friends.”
The Spaniard is becoming famous for his ultra-cycling challenges after his retirement, as he briefly held the Everesting record back in July 2020.
>>> Alex Peters is enjoying cycling again, returning to Tour of Britain after mental health break
In August, he was forced to step off the bike during a brutal 240km ‘Everest’ Grand Fondo in Switzerland, admitting he wasn’t prepared for the event.
But he appears to have found his form once again, as he still has around 1,300km left to ride on his extraordinary celebration tour.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Bruges and Leuven Road World Championships 2021: women’s individual time trial start list
Full list of starters for the elite women's individual time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships at Bruges on Monday 20 September
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Road World Championships 2021: men’s elite individual time trial start list
The list of riders taking part in the elite men's individual time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Flanders
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Alberto Contador fails to finish brutal 240km ‘Everest’ Gran Fondo
The Grand Tour-winner turned recreational cyclist admitted he was not prepared for the huge day in the saddle
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Alberto Contador suffers fracture after an accident at home
Alberto Contador has been forced to rest and recover suffering a fracture in an accident at home.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lachlan Morton’s Everesting record has been broken…by Alberto Contador
The Everesting records continue to tumble as Lachlan Morton has now lost his title after three weeks.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Alberto Contador auctions bike from 2011 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France to aid coronavirus fight
Alberto Contador is selling his special edition bike from the 2011 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Alberto Contador hospitalised with fever and stomach problems
The Spaniard is in Colombia and was scheduled to take part in Rigoberto Urán's Giro de Rigo event
By Jonny Long •
-
Alberto Contador breaks his own climbing elevation record at Alpine endurance race
The Spaniard ascended more than 7,000m in the gruelling nine hour race
By Jonny Long •
-
Alberto Contador: 'I could have raced for two more years'
After bowing out from professional cycling, Alberto Contador explains why now was the best time to leave
By Craig Cunningham •
-
Alberto Contador to retire after Vuelta a España
Spanish champion Alberto Contador says he will call time on his pro career after riding in this year's Vuelta a España at the age of 34
By Nigel Wynn •