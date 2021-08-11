Alberto Contador fails to finish brutal 240km ‘Everest’ Gran Fondo
The Grand Tour-winner turned recreational cyclist admitted he was not prepared for the huge day in the saddle
Alberto Contador was forced to abandon the brutal ‘Everest’ Gran Fondo in Switzerland, admitting he wasn't prepared for the event.
Contador, a retired Grand Tour winner who now competes on a variety of climbing challenges for fun, lined up at the Tour des Stations event, hoping to complete the 242km, 8,800m elevation gain course.
This year’s ultrafondo event was dubbed the ‘The Everest,’ as riders climbed to the height of the highest mountain on earth.
But the Spaniard was forced to step off the bike after almost eight hours and 167km, having completed 5,900m of climbing.
Contador, 38, uploaded his ride to Strava and gave some explanation about why he was forced to abandon the mass-participation event: “Crazy day leaving at 4am on the Tour des Stations. It was an ultrafondo for which I was not prepared.
“Better luck next year.”
The Tour des Stations is a notoriously tough event, with distances ranging from the 34km e-bike ride, all the way up to the ‘Everest’ event, touring the ski resorts in the Alps.
This year’s fastest rider was Addy Raphael from Switzerland, who completed the course in nine hours and 27 minutes, while retired Swiss pro Steve Morabito also finished in the top-five, with a time of 10 hours and 19 minutes.
The fastest female finisher was Eva Lindskog from Sweden, with a time of 11 hours and 46 minutes.
Contador, who retired from the peloton in 2017, has since been taking on a number of climbing challenges.
In 2019 Contador completed the 216km Tour des Stations route, totalling 7,000m of altitude gain and breaking his own climbing record for a single day.
But last year he went a step further, briefly holding the Everesting record by climbing 8,800m on a single hill in seven hours and 27 minutes, before he was toppled by Ronan McLaughlin just days later.
>>> Team DSM respond to rumours of unrest inside the squad
Contador will be back on our TV screens during the Vuelta a España, as he forms part of the Eurosport broadcast team during his home Grand Tour.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Which new bikes have SRAM's XPLR gravel drivetrain and RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork?
The first bikes equipped with the XPLR range are appearing online
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Team DSM respond to rumours of unrest inside the squad
Whispers of unhappy riders, strict protocol and some poor results have fuel the rumours
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France 2021: Strava stats reveal huge effort by Sepp Kuss in the Pyrenees
Kuss took the biggest win of his career on stage 15 in Andorra
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Young Briton Illi Gardner smashes Mont Ventoux QOM by more than two minutes
The Welshwoman averaged 17.7kmh on her ascent of the famous mountain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Six tips to nail the Rapha Festive 500 on Strava
The Rapha Festive 500 returns to Strava this year, so here are our top six tips to complete the distance challenge
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Strava stats reveal pandemic sparked enormous exercise boom and huge surge in number of women using the app
Strava stats have revealed the extent of the exercise boom during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Strava stats reveal effort behind rider's 450km, 25-hour Box Hill 'trenching' challenge
An endurance cyclist has completed an incredibly impressive 'Trenching' challenge, which included 451.5km of ascents and descents of the famous Surrey climb of Box Hill.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Strava reintroduces Bluetooth app connectivity after causing frustration by removing heart rate monitor pairing
Strava has reintroduced the Bluetooth connectivity on the app after the frustration by many users when it was removed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Rapha will not be holding a Black Friday sale, but sets up a charity Strava challenge instead
Rapha has announced it will not be holding a Black Friday sale this year, but instead wants you to help out with a million kilometre Strava challenge.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Strava reveals how Covid-19 is impacting pro athlete mental health
Strava has revealed how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting pro athletes’ mental health.
By Alex Ballinger •