Canine chaos and cuteness at the Tour de France 2022
‘That beast crossed the street and I couldn’t go anywhere’ - stray dog causes Yves Lampaert to crash on stage 12, while other riders bring their own pooches to the peloton
Early on in yesterday’s stage 12 at the Tour de France, an inattentive owner allowed their dog to wander into the peloton causing a small crash involving stage one winner, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
Lampaert, who took this year’s first yellow jersey, was left with a large bleeding wound on his right thigh after the incident. Crashing early on in the stage in unfortunate circumstances was far from ideal on a long day of climbing in the Alps for the Quick-Step rider.
The Belgian rider finished more than 40 minutes behind the stage winner on Alpe d’Huez, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and the effects of the incident were very visible.
Reflecting on the incident Lampaert said: "Suddenly that beast crossed the street and I had no way out, I went crazy. Especially at the start of such a tough ride I could miss that.”
Stage 12 for Lampaert was meant to be about shepherding the winner of stage two, teammate Fabio Jakobsen, across the high mountains but instead he was forced to ride at his own pace and nurse his injuries hoping to make the time-cut.
After crossing the finish line, the angry Belgian said: “After already many times; please keep your dog at home!!!!!”
The Tour de France has previously seen crashes caused by dogs wandering into the action. In 2007, German rider Marcus Burghardt of T-Mobile was unhurt after a dog caused him to fly over his handlebars.
Apart from the incident involving Lampaert, no other crashes have been caused by negligence from those on the road side at this year's Tour.
After the horrific pile-up last year involving the notorious ‘Allez Opi-Omi’ banner, spectators have, on the whole, respected the race this time around. Although, of course, climate change protesters did bring stage 10 to a temporary halt with a sit-down protest on the road.
POOCHES OF THE PELOTON
Unlike the instigator of Lampaert's crash, two well-behaved canines have been spotted amongst different team entourages at this year’s race.
EF Education-EasyPost’s Alberto Bettiol had his beloved pooch, Piumo, at the stage 12 finish on Alpe d’Huez.
Piumo came along to offer barks of encouragement to his master on the difficult stage. He was being looked after by former Paris-Roubaix winner, Andrea Tafi, at the finish line. Bettiol’s partner is the daughter of the famed Italian classics specialist.
At the Arkea-Samsic team bus, another very well behaved boy has been spotted at this year’s Tour de France.
Petrus, a black and tan Rottweiler cross belonging to sprinter Hugo Hofstetter, has made a cameo on three stages at the race, keeping his master company before and after long days in the saddle.
Petrus has been the epitome of calm at the world’s biggest bike race, handling the pressure like the most experienced of pros as he keeps Hofstetter company outside the bus. Hopefully he offered up a cuddle of consolation to Hofstetter's teammate, poor old Warren Barguil, after he was caught on Wednesday’s stage to Col du Granon by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).
The amount of people at the Tour isn’t a problem for Petrus. Hofstetter’s partner has brought him along to races before enabling him to cope with the crowds from an early age.
Petrus really is a 21st century boy- he even has his own instagram profile.
On his own social media channel he can be seen snoozing on the sofa, celebrating his birthday and playing in Christmas socks last December.
"DON'T STAND ON MY DOG!"
Former Tour de France champion Cadel Evans used to enjoy bringing his beloved dog Molly to races during his career.
Molly hit the headlines at the 2008 Tour de France, becoming famous after a reporter very nearly trod on her tail.
Evans, who was being interviewed after losing the yellow jersey on stage 15, famously shouted at the journalist after spotting the incident.
“Don’t stand on my dog! I’ll cut your head off!”, the 2011 Tour de France winner said as he leapt to Molly’s defence.
Multiple grand-tour winner Alberto Contador is another former rider who enjoys company from two giant grey dogs.
The Spanish rider regularly posts videos and photos on social media of him enjoying walks and playing in the garden with his two pet Weimaraners.
Meanwhile at this year’s race, if Hugo Hofstetter completes every sprinter's dream of winning on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, keep an eye out for Petrus joining in the final stage celebrations.
Come on ASO, he’s been a good boy all race. Let him on the podium.
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
