Primož Roglič halves Ben O’Connor’s Vuelta a España lead as Michael Woods wins stage 13

Wout van Aert takes a clear lead in the king of the mountains competition

Primoz roglic takes time on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Pre-Vuelta a España favourite Primož Roglic slashed nearly two minutes off race leader Ben O’Connor’s margin on the summit finish of Puerto de Ancares.

The Slovenian attacked almost as soon as the double digit gradients of the final first category climb hit, swiftly distancing O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), who had started the day with a lead of 3.16.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸