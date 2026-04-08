Isaac del Toro abandons Itzulia Basque Country after stage three crash

Mexican champion suffers road rash, with full extent of injuries still to be revealed

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Isaac Del Toro at Itzulia Basque Country 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Isaac del Toro abandoned Itzulia Basque Country after a crash on Wednesday's third stage.

The Mexican champion was one of a handful of riders who came down with around 83km remaining en route to the day's finish in Basauri.

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Del Toro went into the stage eighth in the overall standings, 2:44 down on the leader Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM). Having won the UAE Tour in February and Tirreno-Adriatico last month, he was expected to challenge for the title as the week went on.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG is yet to release a statement detailing the full extent of Del Toro's injuries.

The 22-year-old's programme was previously scheduled to include the Ardennes treble of Amstel Gold Race (19 April), La Flèche Wallonne (22 April) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (26 April), before the Tour Auvergne - Rhône-Alpes and a Tour de France debut in July.

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Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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