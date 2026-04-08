Isaac del Toro abandons Itzulia Basque Country after stage three crash

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Isaac del Toro abandoned Itzulia Basque Country after a crash on Wednesday's third stage.

The Mexican champion was one of a handful of riders who came down with around 83km remaining en route to the day's finish in Basauri.

A video shared by TNT Sports on Instagram showed Del Toro limping at the side of the road after the crash, with ripped bib shorts and grazes down his right side. He initially remounted his bike to try and continue the race, only to retire to his team car shortly afterwards.

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Del Toro went into the stage eighth in the overall standings, 2:44 down on the leader Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM). Having won the UAE Tour in February and Tirreno-Adriatico last month, he was expected to challenge for the title as the week went on.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG is yet to release a statement detailing the full extent of Del Toro's injuries.

The 22-year-old's programme was previously scheduled to include the Ardennes treble of Amstel Gold Race (19 April), La Flèche Wallonne (22 April) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (26 April), before the Tour Auvergne - Rhône-Alpes and a Tour de France debut in July.

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