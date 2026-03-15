Jonathan Milan wins 'painful' third Tirreno Adriatico stage 7 as Isaac del Toro takes General Classification title

The Lidl-Trek rider takes his third stage 7 victory in a row at the race

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Jonathan Milan sprints to third consecutive Tirreno Adriatico stage 7 win
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan sprinted to his third consecutive Tirreno Adriatico stage 7 victory as Isaac del Toro took the General Classification title.

The Lidl-Trek rider won from a perfectly-timed sprint finish ahead of Ineos Grenadiers Sam Welsford and Soudal QuickStep's Laurenz Rex, who came out ahead of the rest of the peloton.

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But after stage 6 featured several climbs, Sunday’s flatter affair was a welcome change and prompted several breakaway groups en route from Civitanova March all ahead of a final sprint finish along the streets of San Benedetto del Tronto.

And with that, the descent began, with the lead group’s advantage oscillating around the 20-second mark until the group found themselves at the start of a five-lap circuit of San Benedetto del Tronto.

Meanwhile, De Lie’s day went from bad to worse, having fallen behind on the Ripastrone, it was then mechanical issues which saw his deficit grow larger as he tried to keep himself in contention.

Result

Stage 7: Civitanova March > San Benedetto del Tronto (142km)

1. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek in 3:04:54
2. Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
3. Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
4. Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN
5. Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic-Post NL
6. Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon-CMA CGM
7. Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
8. Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto-Intermarche
9. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
10. Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar, all at the same time

General Classification

1. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG, in 28:02:14
2. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, +40s
3. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +42s
4. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, +1:14
5. Primož Roglič (Slo), Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:21s
6. Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Lidl-Trek, +1:26
7. Santiago Buitrago (Col), Bahrain Victorious, +1:49
8. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, +1:55
9. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +2:02
10. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling, +2:06

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

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