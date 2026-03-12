'I did everything perfectly' - Mathieu van der Poel sprints to victory on stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico, as Giulio Pellizzari becomes overall race leader

The Dutchman takes his second stage win of the race

Meg Elliot
By
published
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) blasted to victory on stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico in a 500 metre rush to the line to take his second stage win of the race.

The final metres of the Italian race saw Jan Christen (UAE Emirates-XRG) make an early push to the front of the leading pack, before Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) slipped ahead on his left. But the Italian couldn’t hold the lead for long, as Van der Poel accelerated forwards in a seemingly effortless display of dominance.

"I came with a lot of speed in the sprint," he continued. “I think I actually won the sprint from the group, but Van der Poel was already ahead."

An impressive early break that included Tibor Del Grosso, (Alepcin-Premier Tech) Liam Slock (Lotto Intermarché), and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) took an early lead that climbed to over three minutes, growing on the downhill of the first - and highest - climb of the day.

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 4: Tagliacozzo > Martinsicuro, 213km

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Alpecin-Premier Tech, in a time of 4:51:40
2. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, at same time
3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, ast
4. Clément Champoussin (Fra), XDS Astana, ast
5. Wout van Aert (Bel), Visma-Lease a Bike, ast
6. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, ast
7. Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Jayco AlUla, ast
8. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita), NSN Cycling, ast
9. Filippo Ganna (Ita), Ineos Grenadiers, ast
10. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG, ast

General Classification after stage 4

1. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, in 15:27:00
2. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG +2
3. Primož Roglič (Slo), Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +21
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, +34
5. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, +39
6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco AlUla, +42
7. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +42
8. Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Lidl-Trek, +44
9. Alan Hatherly (RSA), Jayco AlUla, +46
10. Antonio Tiberi (Ita), Bahrain-Victorious, +49

