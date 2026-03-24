Tadej Pogačar won Milan-San Remo on a cracked frame with a rubbing disc brake

The damage was incurred in a crash that the Slovenian initially thought had ended his race. No chance!

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Tadej Pogacar wins Milan San Remo 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having crashed on the run-in to the Cipressa in the weekend's Milan-San Remo, Tadej Pogačar, admitted he thought his race was over. As we all know now, he made a typically stunning comeback to take his first win in the race on the Via Roma, but had he known the full story, he may well not have even bothered.

It turns out that the Slovenian's victorious ride, which saw him outsprint Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) on the line in San Remo, was done on a cracked frame with, incredibly, a rubbing rear brake, the damage incurred in the earlier crash. All this only transpired after the race, upon inspection of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider's Colnago V5Rs.

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“He reset it himself and didn’t notice anything else wrong, so we didn’t change the bike,” the mechanic said.

Having been used to best Pidcock by half a wheel, Pogačar's Colnago has become a luxurious and storied museum piece. No longer useable, "it will go into his special collection," Kavčnik said.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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