At the start of Paris-Roubaix in Compiègne, WorldTour riders lined up on Sunday morning for the 123rd ‘Hell of the North’. We spotted Tadej Pogačar’s trusty Colnago Y1RS — and four identically set up spare bikes, in fact. Once again, he’s prioritising aerodynamics over outright comfort for cycling’s most punishing one-day race.

While many might expect a switch to the more forgiving Colnago V5RS, Pogačar is sticking with the more aero Y1RS, signalling his clear interest in outright speed. Even across the bone-rattling cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, the reigning champion appears willing to accept the additional fatigue and impact in exchange for marginal aerodynamic gains that his team has presumably decided could be decisive.

Tyre choice reflects the maximum available clearance, and might raise traditionalists' eyebrows. A relatively newly available 35mm Continental GP5000 is squeezed into the front fork, with a slightly narrower 32mm at the rear. The wider front tyre should help dampen the impacts transmitted through the handlebars, protecting the hands and arms over the cobbled sectors, while the tighter rear set-up is likely influenced by frame clearance constraints.

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Enve's 6.7 wheelset is the deepest available. By running a deeper section at the front, they get the maximum aero effect, without excess depth and the mass that comes with it, where it's less effective at the rear. The combination of rim and tyre also likely optimises available clearance at the fork, allowing for the maximum tyre volume possible. (Image credit: Tom Davidson)

Despite having a lighter 4.5 Pro wheelset available, the bike is instead running the wider rim bed, 4.5 SES version of the wheelset. Presumably to optimise tyre volume, within the limits of the frame's clearance. (Image credit: Tom Davidson)

Wheel selection further underlines this theme. A 60mm deep front rim (Enve 6.7 SES) provides plenty of width for that voluminous front tyre, with a 23mm internal dimension likely spreading it further than it’s 35mm nominal width – in fact, Bike Radar measured it at 38mm. The usual 4.5 Pro setup would perhaps have been too wide to fit with that rim tyre combo. The slightly deeper profile at the front may also offer aerodynamic benefits over the 4.5 Pro choice where the air is cleaner and the extra depth is an advantage.

Instead of the lighter, narrower 4.5 Pro rear wheel, or the matching 6.7, he is running the standard 4.5 SES rear. This offers a wider internal profile, making the most of that 32mm tyre and perhaps filling the available space just a little more optimally. It also brings a wider rim bed than both the 4.5 pro and 6.7 SES rear he could have used.

Despite the nomenclature of the wheels – 4.5 and 6.7 – because both wheelsets run a different depth front and rear, the actual difference in depth from front to back is just 10mm. The rear wheel measures 50mm deep to the front wheel’s 60mm—another subtle but deliberate optimisation.

Shimano's Dura Ace levers shown with double-sided tape and a foam pad, to dampen vibrations at the levers, and perhaps control lever movement to avoid brake actuation over the heavy and recurring impacts of the cobbles. (Image credit: Tom Davidson)

Comfort hasn’t been ignored completely. Pogačar appears to be running notably thick bar tape, possibly even doubled up, judging by the bulge around the lever clamp, alongside an unusual addition: foam padding tucked behind the brake levers. This small ‘DIY’ modification could help quell the constant chatter of the levers over the cobbles, reducing noise and potentially limiting unintended brake input caused by heavy impacts on the levers as they move with the vibrations.

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A 56 tooth Carbon-Ti chain ring adapts the Shimano chainset for 1x use. K-Edge chain retention takes the place of the front mech, to keep the chain attached over the rough parcours. (Image credit: Tom Davidson)

Pogačar's drivetrain is equally well considered. A 1x setup with what looks like a non-standard 56-tooth chainring from Carbon-Ti suggests confidence in maintaining momentum across the flat, fast sectors. Additional Carbon-Ti components, including axles and an aftermarket rear mech hanger, hint at further marginal gains in weight and stiffness.

Unlike some teams, UAE are sticking with standard road rear mech's, adapted slightly by the presence of an aftermarket hanger. (Image credit: Tom Davidson)

Finished in his stealthy black paint scheme — potentially shaving a few grams compared to his white alternative — and with no fewer than four spare bikes waiting in the wings at the start line, it’s clear his team is leaving nothing to chance on cycling’s most unforgiving stage.