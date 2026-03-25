'I rode into a hole in the road' – Remco Evenepoel explains crash at Volta a Catalunya

Belgian says he has pain "everywhere" after fall in chaotic finale

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Remco Evenepoel at the finish of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel crashed at the end of stage three of the Volta a Catalunya due to an unmarked pothole, according to the Belgian.

The Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe rider was ahead of the peloton with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Wednesday, when he fell on the approach to a roundabout.

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"I wanted to move to the drops and at that moment there was a hole in the road that I didn’t see, and it wasn’t marked. Then I lost my handlebars," Evenepoel told Sporza later on Wednesday.

"What others do tactically is not my concern," Evenepoel said. "That’s their problem. It was clear who wanted to ride for the win and who didn’t."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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