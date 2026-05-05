'The goal is to arrive competely fresh' – change of plans for Remco Evenepoel as he eyes Tour de France success

Pre-Tour racing also finalised for his Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe teammate Florian Lipowitz

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Remco Evenepoel at Liege Bastogne Liege 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After analysing his early season, Remco Evenepoel's Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe team have decided to alter his run-in to the Tour de France. He will now miss the Tour Auvergne Rhone-Alpes (formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné) in early June – a race that is traditionally seen as a key warm-up for the Tour.

Instead, the Belgian rider will spend the month undertaking recons for July as well as focused training and recovery.

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“The goal is to get him completely fresh at the start in Barcelona,” chief of sports Zak Dempster said. “After an analysis of his 25 race days, we see more benefit in a balanced alternative program than in adding extra race load.”

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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