'It's where I want to end up... where I want to be' – young British rider on his taste of the WorldTour high life at this week's Tour of the Alps

Josh Golliker has stepped up from the EF Education devo team to the WorldTour squad for the week

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
Josh Golliker
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rain gear packed? Check. Bottle carrying technique perfected? Also, check. These are among the basics that riders are schooled in at development team level; but once they have a handle on such things, it's time for them to experience a taste of WorldTour high life.

That's exactly the case with young British rider Josh Golliker at this week's Tour of the Alps in Austria and Italy, a relentlessly mountainous race that is a test for a rider at any level.

Article continues below
James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.