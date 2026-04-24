'It's where I want to end up... where I want to be' – young British rider on his taste of the WorldTour high life at this week's Tour of the Alps

Rain gear packed? Check. Bottle carrying technique perfected? Also, check. These are among the basics that riders are schooled in at development team level; but once they have a handle on such things, it's time for them to experience a taste of WorldTour high life.

That's exactly the case with young British rider Josh Golliker at this week's Tour of the Alps in Austria and Italy, a relentlessly mountainous race that is a test for a rider at any level.

The Redhill-born rider has stepped up to the WorldTour ranks at EF Education-EasyPost from the US outfit's development team, EF Education-Aevolo. It's the second time he's done this – the first was at the Tour de la Provence in February, where he DNFed on the first day. It's fair to say the Tour of the Alps is going better.

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"It's going good," he told Cycling Weekly in Latsch, Italy, ahead of stage three. "It's one of the biggest races I've ever done. I'm here with the WorldTour team, and I'm trying to do my best to help them as much as I can."

The WorldTour vibe is not so far removed from that at the development team, he says, although it's an inspiring experience.

"It's similar, but a different atmosphere," he said. "It's really nice to see how the riders at the top do it. I mean, it's where I want to end up, and it's where I want to be."

At 22, the double former bronze medallist in the U23 national time trial is in his last year of the espoirs ranks. That in itself is part of the reason the team has afforded him the chance to ride with the WT squad and try-out in some bigger races. Indeed Golliker lists the Tour of the Alps as one of the biggest races he has ever ridden.

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An all-round talent with the ability to climb (and also, apparently, ride a unicycle) with the best of them, Golliker tells CW he's here to prove himself to the team, but very much via the medium of being a good team-mate.

"I'm not here to play for anything, but I'm here to do my best job, to support the team and the riders as much as I can," he says.

His sports director Sebastian Langeveld says the WorldTour experience is "all part of the learning process", although physically, it isn't a huge step up.

"The under-23 category is already a super high level," he says. "Here in the Tour of the Alps riders who were super competitive in the Tour de l'Avenir last year, they're also competitive for the top-10 here. So the general level of the top riders in the U23 category is really high."

However, he adds, "The further you come in the ranks, it's not only about, you know, getting results yourself, but also committing to team tasks, specific roles, and being a team-mate. That also comes into play.

"So far this week he's doing a good job," says Langeveld of Golliker. "I think in this period there are a few really nice races coming up for him. This is a race with a lot of climbing. You know, Josh has a really big engine, so I think having this race in the legs, it will give him sort of an extra boost, also for those upcoming races."

Those upcoming races will likely include, he says, the French stage races Flèche du Sud and Ronde l'Isard, both next month. As to whether EF Education-EasyPost would be snapping him up at the end of the season, he wouldn't be drawn.

"He's in his final [U23] year, so he should take every opportunity out there," Langeveld said. "But so far here and this week, he's doing a good job. It was a hard race yesterday. You know, we kind of like to use him a little bit in closing gaps, being in moves. So he's doing a good race so far."

Certainly, after this week of racing Golliker's favourite climb, Box Hill, is sure to feel that bit smaller.