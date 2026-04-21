'It's great having guys who know where they're going' – a bit of local knowledge pays dividends for British rider's all-day break at Tour of the Alps

Oli Stockwell was part of a day-long outing on stage 2

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Oli Stockwell Trofeo Laigueglia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a case of 'close but no cigar' on two counts for plucky Brit Oliver Stockwell on stage two of the Tour of the Alps. The instigator of the day's early break, the Bahrain Victorious rider lasted out front until halfway up the steep final climb to Martell before finally admitting defeat as the peloton bore down.

Along the way he also hoovered up the mountains points, placing second over the big cat-one climb of Piller Hohe and then first over the cat-three Reschenpass. By the day's end he'd moved up to third place in the mountains classification.

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Before today, the 23-year-old Welwyn rider had spent a useful 140km in breakaways – and managed to more or less double that on today's ride. Not that he was overly fussed: "I just do what I'm told," he cracked.

Within the nine-man make-up of Stockwell's escapees were local Innsbruck boy and yesterday's near-winner Emanuel Zangerle (Vorarlberg), plus three other Austrian riders – they were great, Stockwell said, for a bit of local knowledge.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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