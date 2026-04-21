'It's great having guys who know where they're going' – a bit of local knowledge pays dividends for British rider's all-day break at Tour of the Alps
Oli Stockwell was part of a day-long outing on stage 2
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It was a case of 'close but no cigar' on two counts for plucky Brit Oliver Stockwell on stage two of the Tour of the Alps. The instigator of the day's early break, the Bahrain Victorious rider lasted out front until halfway up the steep final climb to Martell before finally admitting defeat as the peloton bore down.
Along the way he also hoovered up the mountains points, placing second over the big cat-one climb of Piller Hohe and then first over the cat-three Reschenpass. By the day's end he'd moved up to third place in the mountains classification.
"The plan to go in the break if it was big and it was big," he told Cycling Weekly afterwards. "Then there was the opportunity for the mountains points. So we gave that a bit of a dig, but didn't quite get [the jersey]. We didn't want to go too deep for it. But yeah, if it's there, why not?"Article continues below
Before today, the 23-year-old Welwyn rider had spent a useful 140km in breakaways – and managed to more or less double that on today's ride. Not that he was overly fussed: "I just do what I'm told," he cracked.
Within the nine-man make-up of Stockwell's escapees were local Innsbruck boy and yesterday's near-winner Emanuel Zangerle (Vorarlberg), plus three other Austrian riders – they were great, Stockwell said, for a bit of local knowledge.
"There were quite a lot of guys. It was a big break. The Austrian guys were taking the lead a bit on the descent. None of the descents were too crazy, but for sure it was useful having guys that know where they're going," he said.
The rest of the race would be largely based on the performance and aspirations of their main GC rider Jacob Omrzel, Stockwell said, although he didn't rule out further breakaway and mountains points antics.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I guess we see how Jacob is in the GC, because obviously, that's the team's main concern," he said. "Hopefully I have the opportunity to maybe look at some more mountains points or maybe go in the break. I don't know. There's a few nice stages which finish a bit easier, so we'll see."
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.