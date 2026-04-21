'I'm living my best love story' – Giulio Pellizzari dedicates victory to his girlfriend's late father after Tour of the Alps stage 2

The young Italian left Ineos Grenadiers rivals in his wake to score the second win of his career

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Giulio Pellizzari wins stage 2 Tour of the Alps 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been much anticipated, and when it did come it did so with the panache you'd expect from a young Italian star in the making. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) sprinted to victory at the end of a mountainous stage two of the Tour of the Alps. It was his first win of the year, leaving the likes of Thymen Arensman and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in his wake.

It was also only the second win of his professional career, following last year's triumph on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

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"We had a lot of fun at every town," he said. "We went for a rough sprint and at times I could even beat him – I think it really boosted my skills."

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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