'Winning at the highest level while staying true to who we are' – EF Pro Cycling launches search for new title partner to help win Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in next decade

EF Pro Cycling is searching for a new title partner to help achieve their aim of winning the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in the next decade, the team announced on Friday.

The American squad made the relatively novel step of going public with their search for a new sponsor, which they described as an "unprecedented and unique opportunity". The outfit consists of the men's WorldTour team EF Education-EasyPost, and Women's WorldTour team EF Education-Oatly.

Both teams will still be owned by EF Education First but "first naming rights" are on offer, with the aim to bring on a new partner to help the team compete with their wealthiest rivals.

In a press release, EF stated three bold aims: to win the Tour de France Femmes in the next three years; to continue building "the world leading development pathway in professional cycling"; and to win both the men's and women's Tours within the next decade through riders produced through their own system.

"It’s rare in professional sport, and nearly unheard of in cycling, for an owner and anchor partner to commit long-term at EF’s current level and still invite an additional title partner to invest purely to make the team stronger," Jonathan Vaughters, EF Pro Cycling's CEO, said in a statement.

"We owe a great deal to EF. They recognize the incredible opportunity we have to keep building something truly special.

"Our sport has changed dramatically over the past two decades. WorldTour budgets have risen at an unprecedented pace, and we see this as an opportunity to partner with a brand that shares our vision of winning at the highest level while staying true to who we are."

The team has a history of over two decades, with the men's squad being on the WorldTour since 2009. They became EF in 2018, after what was then Cannondale-Drapac turned to crowdfunding to try and secure their future. Riders were free to sign elsewhere as doubts magnified over the team's viability, but it was secured with investment from EF, an international education company.

The Women's WorldTour team was founded in 2023, but was a phoenix team from EF Education–Tibco–SVB. They became a Women's WorldTour outfit this season.

"This is a unique opportunity for an organization to partner with a global team and organization such as EF," EF Education First global chief of staff and president Maria Norrman said.

"Together, we can build a team that extends far beyond traditional sponsorship, creating lasting value and impact for years to come."

"Title sponsorship amplifies the reach to the cycling audience, and EF Pro Cycling is well positioned to benefit from the trends and growth in the cycling audience and viewership," Nielsen Sports Commercial director and head of cycling Jerome Bouchat added.

"This team cultivates its own image to stand out and understands that to attract brands, it must be as visible as possible and offer powerful storytelling."

If you're interested in partnering with the team, you're invited to email hello@efprocycling.com.

Last summer, as many as 15 Tour de France teams were looking for new sponsors; EF's public bid is the team putting themselves on the market.