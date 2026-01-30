'Winning at the highest level while staying true to who we are' – EF Pro Cycling launches search for new title partner to help win Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in next decade

EF to remain owner of team, looking for 'first naming rights' partner

Five EF Education-Oatly riders at the Tour Down Under
EF Pro Cycling is searching for a new title partner to help achieve their aim of winning the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in the next decade, the team announced on Friday.

The American squad made the relatively novel step of going public with their search for a new sponsor, which they described as an "unprecedented and unique opportunity". The outfit consists of the men's WorldTour team EF Education-EasyPost, and Women's WorldTour team EF Education-Oatly.

"It’s rare in professional sport, and nearly unheard of in cycling, for an owner and anchor partner to commit long-term at EF’s current level and still invite an additional title partner to invest purely to make the team stronger," Jonathan Vaughters, EF Pro Cycling's CEO, said in a statement.

The Women's WorldTour team was founded in 2023, but was a phoenix team from EF Education–Tibco–SVB. They became a Women's WorldTour outfit this season.

