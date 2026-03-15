Karlijn Swinkels sprints to first WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, denying Anna Van der Breggen

The UAE Team ADQ rider cements herself as one to watch at the historic spring Classic.

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Karlijn Swinkels sprints to first WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlijn Swinkels sprinted to her first WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, denying Anna Van der Breggen her first win at the event in the final metres.

Van der Breggen's (SD Worx-Protime) gamble failed as the UAE Team ADQ commanded an unanswered sprint after a closely fought final kilometre.

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"I felt quite confident in the climb, but then after I got a bit nervous because in the final, of course, Anna didn’t pull, but this is normal because before she pulled a lot.


"In the sprint, I felt quite confident but also a little nervous because I really wanted to finish the good teamwork off because the girls worked really hard for me and believed in me today, and it’s nice to be able to finish this off."

Result

Trofeo Alfredo Binda (146km)

1. Karlijn Winkels (Dut) UAE Team ADQ, in 03:53:17
2. Anna van der Breggen (Dut) SD Worx-Protime
3. Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, +2s
4. Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx-Protime, +44s
5. Leitizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
6. Marianne Vos (Dut) Visma Lease a Bike
7. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
8. Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EDF Education-Oatly
9. Celia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-Suez
10. Shirin van Anrooij (Dut) Lidl-Trek

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

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