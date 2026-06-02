'I hope I'm an example that you need to keep fighting and in the end it will come again': Anna van der Breggen obliterates opposition in brutal Giro d’Italia time trial on stage 4, moves into pink

Anna van der Breggen charged into first place at the Giro d’Italia Women after winning stage four's time trial over a minute faster than world champion Marlen Reusser.

The SD-Worx Protime rider looked strong from the outset, moving through the intermediate checkpoint as the fastest rider before pushing hard across the finish line in a time of 31.38 (at an average of 24.164 km/h), 1:04 ahead of Movistar's Reusser. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) rounded out the podium 1:10 behind Van der Breggen.

"I hope I'm an example that you need to keep fighting and in the end it will come again," Van der Breggen said after the race. "You are never there in one step. For me, it feels like I've worked really hard these past two years to get to this point. Winning today in this way really means a lot to me."

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The 12.7km individual time trial came after an initial three flat stages, posing a brutal fourth stage of the race. The stage kicked off flat before before a 8.2% gradient climb boosted off over 7.4 kilometres. At its steepest, the climb pitched up at 14% before flattening out towards the finish line.

Reusser occupied the hot seat for the second half of the stage, taking hold of the time trial with a time of 32.42, and deposing Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) in the process. For the bulk of the stage, none came close to toppling the world champion, though an impressive ride from Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) saw the Italian slot in 27 seconds behind Reusser, having set the fastest intermediate time at the foot of the climb.

Meanwhile, Vollering was charging through the course, passing the intermediate in a faster time than Reusser. But it wasn't enough to topple the Swiss rider. As the course flattened out towards the finish, Vollering pushed hard across the line and into second, six seconds down from Reusser.

But the most impressive performance of the day came from Anna van der Breggen. In the blue mountains jersey, the 36-year-old first bested Colonel’s intermediate time, before continuing on to tuck into a time trial position to mount the final climb and over the finish line as the fastest rider.

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After coming out of retirement, the three-time Giro d'Italia winner moves to the top of the GC, as the pink jersey shifts from Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

"Getting [the maglia rosa] is one [challenge], then always wearing it is another difficult task, especially with more stages coming up," Van der Breggen said, before gesturing outside. "I mean, It’s started raining now and it will rain in the upcoming stages as well. I know a lot will happen and it will be really hard to defend this jersey; goal one is finished, that deserves a great celebration. To keep the jersey is the next one, but the first is most important, so I’m really proud of that."

Before finishing her interview, Van der Breggen made reference to her absent teammates: Mikayla Harvey, who crashed in yesterday's race, and Lorena Wiebes. "Wearing the pink jersey in the Giro, it’s a dream," she said. "I will enjoy it with Lorena, who is not here. I think she will be really proud, and I’m proud of her."

More to follow...

GIRO D’ITALIA WOMEN: STAGE 4 (ITT), Belluno > Nevegal (12.7km)

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx–Protime, 31:38

2. Marlen Reusser (Sui) Movistar, +1:04

3. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United–Suez, +1:10

4. Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, +1:26

5. Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco, +1:31

6. Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United–Suez, +1:38

7. Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:39

8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE ADQ, +1:51

9. Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal, +1:54

10. Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek, +1:55