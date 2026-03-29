‘Maybe I celebrated a bit too early’ – Lorena Wiebes nearly regrets early celebration as she narrowly wins In Flanders Fields from the breakaway

The Dutch sprinter took the victory from a five-rider group after splitting the race on the Kemmelberg

Joseph Lycett's avatar
By
published
Lorena Wiebes celebrates her victory at In Flanders Fields 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

An emphatic performance saw Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) win In Flanders Fields from the breakaway, as she split the race on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg and drew a small group clear, before sprinting to victory in the final few hundred metres.

Clearly keen to avoid a repeat of the Ronde Van Brugge earlier in the week, where she found herself boxed in and unable to launch her sprint, Wiebes took matters into her own hands and went away with a five-rider group to the finish.

Article continues below

“I felt during the race that I had good legs and the last time up the Kemmelberg, I thought why not pace it myself,” said Wiebes in her post-race interview. “I thought ‘I can still go a bit faster’, so why not? We were with a good group away and everybody did their turns. They started to attack with UAE in the last kilometres, but it was a difficult sprint at the end for me.”

When asked if she could have done anything better in the race, Wiebes replied “maybe not give the DS a heart attack again. Maybe I celebrated a bit too early, but this time it was enough.”

“It’s nice to win out of a breakaway, that makes it more special to win it for the third time,” Wiebes concluded.

Results

In Flanders Fields Women 2026: Wevelgem > Wevelgem (135km)

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, in 3:31:21
2. Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
3. Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
4. Elise Chabbey (Swi) FDJ United-SUEZ, all at same time
5. Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ, +3s
6. Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ, +17s
7. Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
8. Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
9. Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
10. Lara Gillespie (Ire) UAE Team ADQ, all at same time

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.