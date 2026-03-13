We rate the Cycplus AS2 as one of the best electric pumps, but... this £33 Amazon Spring Sale deal is just as good and 35% cheaper
Although the Cycplus AS2 is currently one of our top-rated electric pumps, it’s hard to ignore that the Airbank Mini offers 90% of the functionality for over a third less. Now it's just £33 in the Amazon Spring Sale
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I have recently been testing the Cycplus AS2 Ultra, Cycplus's most refined electric pump, and early impressions are positive; it is effectively a mash-up of the tiny standard AS2 with the AS2 Pro's functionality. Given that both of those pumps have been rated very highly by colleagues, with the latter being awarded our Best overall electric bike pump I can't see the AS2 being knocked off its perch any time soon.
However, the Ultra sees Cycplus break the £100 barrier, which isn't cheap, but it's not outrageous, until you take into consideration the price of the Airbank Mini. It's already rated as our best budget electric bike pump, with 4.5 stars out of 5, and it's now just £33 in the Amazon spring sale.
Now, just £33, the Airbank Mini Electric Bike Pump
Even with the discounts spotted earlier this week by my colleague, Rich, which sees the standard AS2 down 20% and now under £52, the Airbank is still 35% cheaper. It's a whopping 60% less than the AS2 Ultra, even with it's 15% discount.
And... for what?
In our testing, the Airbank reached 50 PSI in just 50 seconds, compared to the AS2's 60 seconds; they offer the same number of inflations for a charge, and both can seat a tubeless tyre. So, it really is just down to price.
The Air Bank massively undercuts the standard Cycplus AS2 on price and matches it on performance, and is rated as our Best Budget Electric Bike Pump. So, when it is discounted, it is worth getting in quick on this one, as it is a real bargain for under £35.
So, what is the difference?
Between the standard AS2 and the Airbank, there's really very little difference. Sam noted performance was on par, and the main difference was simply that the AS2 comes standard with a silicone cover to stop heat from conducting to your hand.
As we jump up to the AS2 Pro & Ultra, of course, weight, the LED displays, and the programmable nature of these pumps are big benefits. If that is what you are after, then the AS2 Pro is still our best overall electric bike pump and worth every penny, made better with its current 15% discount, of course.
While 35% more expensive than the Airbank Mini, the AS2 still holds a fantastic 5-star rating and remains one of the best electric bike pumps we've tested. Its silicone cover and waterproof pouch do add additional out-of-the-box value.
The Cycplus Pro electric bike pump is quite simply the Best Electric Bike Pump 2026. Its programmable features and LED display are a real upgrade and might even be a necessity for those on Hookless rims.
Launched late last year, the AS2 Ultra is Cycplus's most refined pump, offering all the performance of the Pro in the standard 'nano' package. At just 87g and claimed to be 12% smaller, it is the ultimate pocket-friendly electric bike pump.
While electric bike pumps are among the biggest trends in cycling right now, I understand that not everyone is looking for one, or maybe you've already made the switch. For you, we've found some great deals elsewhere in the Amazon Spring Sale.
The Spring Deals Days 2026 have actually exceeded my expectations for cyclists. So, if you are looking for an early-season deal, make sure to check out the 33 genuine bargains I have found over on our main hub, including Wahoo's best bike computers, particularly the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3, which has hit its lowest-ever price.
While all of the above deals are for our UK readers, check out below for the best deals in your region.
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Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.
These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.
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