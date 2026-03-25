Amazon Big Spring Deal Days are live – the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is the bike computer choice for Tadej Pogačar, and also our budget recommendation, with $52 off, it's now even better value for money

Tadej Pogačar has continued his dominance over the WorldTour peloton with wins at Strade Bianche and last week at Milan-San Remo. The Slovenian World Champion is now preparing for Paris-Roubaix, the fifth and final Monument he needs to complete the set. With a palmares like his, any product he uses gets noticed.

One which caught my eye is his choice for the best bike computer, the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3; currently discounted to just $297.49, from $349.99, and a $52 saving on the usual Amazon price.

With spring in bloom and summer just around the corner, outdoor riding is back, so now is a good time to invest in a GPS unit. And as the Amazon Big Spring Sales is here, there are plenty of cycling bargains to be grabbed.

Get the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale for just $297.49.

As well as being good enough for Tadej Pogačar, our own experts rate the Bolt as the best budget bike computer, due to it's ease of use on the go and bug-free software. Sadly you won't get Pogačar's custom, ultra-sleek 3D-printed mount, but the standard mount is more than good enough for us mere mortals.

The 2026 Amazon US Big Spring Sale runs for seven days, starting on Wednesday, March 25, and ends on Tuesday, March 31, so this deal is a limited-time offer, and if you're after a reliable bike computer we recommend you pick it up before it returns to its full price.

If the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 isn't on your radar, you can still save big on Amazon, and our Amazon Big Spring Sale hub has all the latest deals, so worth a look.

Save 15% ($52.50) Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 is our best value recommendation when it comes to a bike computer. It's also the choice of Tadej Pogačar, so it's safe to say that it's good enough for Pogačar; then it will deliver the goods for you. It will easily track everything you need to, such as speed and ride time, as well as help you navigate. It is easy to set up and use, and is easily one of the best bike computers on the market.

Another way to save an extra $50 on this or any of the Amazon Spring Sale deals is by signing up for our exclusive NordVPN deal. Our VPN deal not only saves you up to $500 on a two-year plan, but you receive an Amazon Gift Card up to $50, which you can put towards any purchases you make during the sale period.

Get up to 77% off NordVPN and a free Amazon Gift Card voucher worth up to $50.

A VPN is, in our opinion, the best way to not only secure your internet usage while travelling, but ito avoid geo-restrictions that block your usual streaming services, ensuring you don't miss Pogačar's tilt to Paris-Roubaix glory, or any of the best cycling races over the year and beyond.

Your Amazon Card won't physically arrive during the sale timeframe, but when you know it's incoming, you've got $50 banked, and it makes taking advantage of the current discounts even more appealing.

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is the smallest bike computer in Wahoo’s range, and slots in as the cheapest behind its siblings, the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 and the top-of-the-range Wahoo Elemnt Ace, both of which are also discounted for the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, even at the discounted prices of $380 and $478, they still cost significantly more than the Bolt V3.

The Wahoo Bolt weighs in at feathery 84.8g, and its anti-glare screen makes checking out all your ride data a breeze even in the brightest of conditions.

It does miss out on a touchscreen, which you'd expect at this price, but features many of the trickle-down tech from its siblings, including Dual Band GPS for enhanced accuracy and navigation, regardless of your location. There is also a significantly improved battery life, with a claimed runtime of up to 20–25 hours.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.