Low Stock Alert: The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition has a GoPro-beating spec—get it for $140 off at REI

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, landing in June with the usual promise of discounts and savings to be had on cycling accessories and gadgets, from bike computers to the best chain lube, and everything in between.

As a professional cycling deals hunter, I find that Amazon Prime Day deals don't always offer the best prices, with discounts matching previous offers or the last big sales event. However, one deal that l spotted is on the Insta360 One RS Twin Edition, one of the best bike and helmet cameras on the market, and with a massive $140 off (thats $60 cheaper then Amazon right now), is one, if you're in the market for a cycling camera worth checking out now!

Shop the Insta360 One RS - Twin Edition action camera discounted by $140 at REI.

This action camera deal is running now at REI, and although there is no indication when it ends, it's showing as low stock, so like all the best deals, only while stock lasts.

Save 32% ($140.07) Insta360 ONE RS - Twin Edition: was $440 now $299.93 at REI Save 32%. The Insta360 ONE RS - Twin Edition comes with two interchangeable lenses, and the 360 and wide-angle options can be easily switched to capture stunning action footage and 48MP stills. Battery life and weight are on par with the best offerings from GoPro and DJI, and at this price, it is a bargain buy ahead of Prime Day. Read our choices of the best bike and helmet cameras.

While we’re yet to review the Insta360 One RS, our tech-savvy colleagues at T3 have, and it scored a flawless 5-star rating; they even went so far as to call this latest offering from Insta360 an action camera with GoPro-beating specs.

Having used many action cameras in my time as a cycling photographer and content creator, that GoPro-beating claim caught my attention.

One of its key features is versatility: the Insta360 One RS is the only action camera that shoots mind-blowing 360 and wide-angle action shots with just a lens swap, covering the best of both worlds. The Twin Edition comes with a 360 lens and a 4K Boost lens, perfect for documenting all your rides from the daily commute to multi-day backpacking adventures.

There are a few deal-breaking features that all the best action cameras should deliver, and the Insta360 One spec has it covered easily. Highlights include the modular design, which, in a matter of moments, can have you capturing 360 ° 5.7k footage or, with a lens change, 60 fps video and 48MP photos with the 4K Boost lens. So if, like me, razor-sharp images are important, then the One RS would appear to deliver.

Battery life and weight are other key features: the Insta360 has up to 84 minutes of runtime at the highest resolution, and with the 360 Lens fitted, it weighs 135.3g. The GoPro HERO13 Black has a runtime of up to 90 minutes depending on settings, weighs 159g, and currently costs $545 on Amazon.

Although this deal is US-based, our handy price checker below shows the best Insta360 One RS prices for your location and currency.